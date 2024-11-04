Thoughts on safety and the current political climate

WILKES-BARRE –With multiple violent events being discussed in current news media surrounding politics, some people are unsure about participating in certain political opportunities due to a perceived unsafe political environment.

Various individuals, both Wilkes students and otherwise, plan to vote in Tuesday’s election. However, some individuals still feel a little cautious.

Amelia Lawrence, a Wilkes University junior psychology major, discussed her slight hesitation in attending political events.

“I know I’m probably safe, but it does make me a little nervous,” Lawrence said. “Just the fact that there’s a lot of current political attention makes me nervous regarding anything political, but specifically rallies currently since tension is very high right now.”

Some people also make safety decisions based on aspects like the size of the event.

Shawn Carey, a Wilkes University junior English major talked about how he feels much safer going to smaller rallies like the Kamala Harris rally held at Wilkes, compared to much larger ones such as the ones held by Donald Trump at the Mohegan Sun Arena. However, while the current state of politics and events surrounding it may make some people a little more apprehensive, others view the more violent nature of politics as a reason to go out in order to both participate and vote.

“I don’t like that there’s violence and you know gun violence and assassination, and I feel like I should use my vote to hopefully vote for the person who’s going to put more restrictions on that fear,” Dana Roberts, a Phoenixville, Pennsylvania resident said.

There is division among some on whether the political climate in America makes it easier or harder to justify participating politically in any way, shape or form. However, some people also wonder whether political events should be held on college campuses at all.

Davin Hine, a Wilkes University first-year mechanical engineering major, appreciates the rallies.

“I do think that it is probably a good thing,” Hine said. “I haven’t really attended any rallies before, but I do think that it helps that they allow stuff instead of completely staying outside that because there are majors here about politics, right? So, then it could also be a learning experience even if those students that may attend don’t care for or against whoever is rallying.”

Even some who do support colleges holding rallies would like for one major adjustment to be made. Justin Krebs, a Wilkes University sophomore mechanical engineering major, thinks university rallies are a good thing, but says it is important to have equal representation from both sides of the political spectrum.

In the Wilkes-Barre area, some people feel as though it is easy to get caught up in all of the violent news that is heard in various forms of media both politically and otherwise. However, Wilkes University Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Michael Krzywicki believes that Wilkes-Barre is still a place safe for political events to be held.

“There’s been numerous [rallies] in the area,” Krzywicki said. Former President Trump was here, Kamala Harris was here. President Biden has been here. The Ukrainian President has been here. So obviously it’s a safe area if they keep returning.”

Krzywicki also expanded upon this idea further when discussing whether he has seen an increased amount of political violence in the area.

“No, even with the visit from the vice president there was nothing reported to us. Other law enforcement agencies and I dealt with state and federal agencies, specifically with the Secret Service, and there was nothing reported to us.”