Student Government notes: Oct. 30 weekly meeting

Student Government gathered for their ninth meeting of the Fall 2024 semester on Oct. 30. This meeting addressed the Student Government Treasury report, Dining Services updates, club recognition requests, funding requests, club reports and committee work.

The meeting began with the weekly report from the Student Government Treasurer. The updated Student Government budget was reported as $30,600.

The History Club returned to Student Government for their week two of two club recognition request.

The History Club’s purpose is to provide the Wilkes University community with an outlet for expressing, sharing and forming ideas based on personal interest and to provide a source of historical involvement for its members and the surrounding campus.

The club does not have a solidified meeting schedule, but they will be meeting based on the availability of its members. Currently, the club has 62 people on its email list and has had an average attendance of 15 members at each meeting.

Members of the club will be hosting events, such as a historical movie night event, a trivia night and peer review sessions for the History Research Methods course. They will also complete their fundraising and community service through a historical bake sale, gravestone cleaning and designing apparel for the History Department.

Student Government voted to approve the History Club’s club recognition request.

The next presentation of the meeting was the week one of two club recognition request of the Art of Living Club.

The Art of Living Club is an organization of students and staff who seek insight through the teachings of various spiritual sages found throughout history. The club is focused on inclusivity, unity and community while it creates a space for any person who wants to engage in spiritual practices, such as meditation and yoga.

The club is currently collaborating with outside spiritual organizations and has an active YouTube channel, Instagram and WhatsApp. Its Instagram page is the club’s first point of contact.

Currently, the club has not completed any fundraising, but there are plans for future single-day meditation retreats, field trips to cultural sites, guest speakers and distribution of culturally diverse foods around campus.

The Art of Living Club will return next week for its week two of two club recognition request.

The Fall 2024 Casino Night planning representative returned for the week two of two event funding request.

The event planning representative reported that the theme, giveaway items and prizes have been chosen and will become public closer to the date of the event. Included at the event will be various types of food, soda and mocktails for participating students.

The event’s decorations, giveaway items, pop-up locations and prizes were showcased to the members of Student Government. To fund the showcased items, the planning representative is requesting a total of $21,500.

Student Government voted to allocate the full $21,500 to the Fall 2024 Casino Night event.

A last-minute funding request of the Spirit Committee was presented, voted on and allocated within the meeting.

The Wilkes Spirit Committee reported that the Wilkes University and King’s College’s men’s hockey game is on Nov. 8. Recently, King’s College reached out to the Spirit Committee of Wilkes University to ask if they wanted to co-host the event.

The Spirit Committee reported that posters will be placed around campus with information about the hockey game, including food and drink options that will be funded by both Wilkes University and King’s College.

The Wilkes Spirit Committee is requesting $300 to fund half of the food and drinks at the hockey game.

Student Government voted to allocate the full $300 to the Wilkes Spirit Committee.

The official business of the ninth weekly meeting of the Fall 2024 Semester concluded with committee work for the Fall 2024 Casino Night event.

Student Government will meet again on Nov. 6.