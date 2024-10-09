Wilkes College Democrats host vice presidential debate watch party

After the successful turnout of the Wilkes College Democrats’ first watch party event, the club hosted their second debate watch party on Oct. 1 at the Henry Student Center. Although it wasn’t a massive turnout like the first event, many people still attended to watch the vice presidential debate.

As pizza and beverages were offered, the vice president of the Wilkes College Democrats, John Sudol was hosting. He was standing in for club president Jace Hynick as he was in Harrisburg advocating for the Harris-Walz campaign. He sent a video to Sudol for the attendees and said that he knows the event will be great and wished Tim Walz the best at the debate against JD Vance.

Sudol and others were reaching out to the attendees for a call to action to make sure that attendees go out and vote. Not only were they advocating for young voters, but they were also looking for more volunteers to help the Harris-Walz campaign. They addressed that they wanted more people to go out canvassing and phonebanking.

Mia Decker, a senior history major, said that it was her second time watching a vice presidential debate. She is also a member of the club and was one of the attendees of the first College Dems event.

“This election gave me more vigor to vote for Harris and Walz,” Decker said.

Club vice president John Sudol said that even though he is an independent, he is still happy to be involved in the College Democratic club since he has had prior experience of stepping up in a leadership role since he was involved in Student Government.

“I’m a progressive through and through. I don’t want to be another cog in the machine,” Sudol said after addressing his stance on the election.

This election has many people on the edge of their seats, but one thing is certain and that is that many people will go out to the polls and have their voices heard. This club and the events they hold make a statement that they will assure that young voices will be heard.