Student Government notes: Oct. 2 weekly meeting

Student Government convened for their sixth weekly meeting of the Fall 2024 semester on Oct. 2. This meeting addressed club recognition requests, an update from Wilkes Dining Services, fund requests and the Club of the Month award.

To begin the meeting, the Student Government Treasurer reported an updated Student Government budget of $47,776.

The International Student Ambassadors Club returned for their week two of two club recognition requests. The mission of the club is to bring local and international students together to enhance the university experience for international students.

The representing member of the club reported that it currently has 70 members and one advisor. The club has four upcoming events, including a Dia De Los Muertos event and an International Education Week event.

The members of the club have also hosted or participated in events such as Saudi National Day, the Multicultural Parade and a Labor Day barbeque. The club also reported its plan to sell personalized ribbons for breast cancer awareness and hold a bake sale to fundraise for its events.

Members of the board voted to approve the club recognition request of the International Student Ambassadors Club.

The next presentation of the meeting was given by the Dining Services General Manager at Wilkes, Pat McGoff. He began by thanking all students and staff who worked to make Homecoming Weekend and Family Day a success.

McGoff also requested that students provide feedback on their dining experiences and requests at Wilkes so he can improve on-campus dining. In the future, McGoff stated that he will be placing candy in the dining hall every Tuesday as a morale and energy boost for students.

McGoff is currently looking for students interested in a peer-to-peer marketing position with Wilkes Dining Services. He stated that interested students can email him or visit him at his office to discuss the position.

The Wilkes Chapter of It’s On Us returned for their week two of two funding requests. The chapter works to maintain its mission of combatting sexual assault.

Throughout the next two months, the chapter will be hosting multiple week-long events. Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 will be Bar Safety Week with a theater performance event and silent auction event.

Oct. 22 to Oct. 25 will be Drug Awareness Week with a scavenger hunt event and an ice cream event. Nov. 5 to Nov. 8 will be Self-Defense and Awareness Week with a self-defense training event and self-defense bingo.

Along with the week-long events, the chapter is attending three conferences during the Fall 2024 semester. Members who attend the conference will be working with other chapters, getting networking opportunities, and receiving education about the It’s On Us movement and message.

To help fund the events it is hosting and its attendance at conferences, the chapter is requesting an allocation of $750 from the Student Government.

The Student Government voted to approve a full allocation of $750 for the Wilkes Chapter of It’s On Us.

Week two of two for the Fall Event 2024 funding request was also presented at the meeting.

The 2024 Fall Event will include a Reaper’s Revenge student trip on Oct. 18, a Giveaway Event on Oct. 22 and a full Fall Event on Oct. 22.

Student Government, Programming Board, and Residence Hall Council will host the Reaper’s Revenge student trip. Student Government will host the Giveaway Event during club hours and the full Fall Event on the greenway from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An allocation of $10,800 was requested to fund the student trip to Reaper’s Revenge, the Giveaway Event, and the Fall Event.

A full allocation of $10,800 for the 2024 Fall Event was approved.

The approval of the Club of the Month award was the final official business of the meeting. The Student Government nominated, voted and approved the club that would receive the award.

Members voted to approve the Wilkes Chapter of It’s On Us to receive the Club of the Month award.

Student Government ended the sixth weekly meeting of the Fall 2024 semester with committee work for the upcoming 2024 Fall Event.

The Student Government will meet again on Oct. 9.