Wilkes University Programming Board hosts field day event

On Sept. 5, Wilkes’ Programming Board held Field Day as part of the second week of school activities. The event included classic field day games, food and prizes.

Programming Board served “walking tacos” and Italian ice to students, who were able to sit and spend time with friends while they ate. Students got to choose whether their “walking tacos” were made in Doritos or Fritos chip bags, as well as what toppings they wanted.

An interesting debate was stirred on which chip option was superior, with many votes towards Doritos.

Emily Iannnucci-Furman, sophomore criminology and sociology major, shared her opinion on the debate.

“Doritos one hundred percent, but it has to be the cheese ones,” she said.

Many students shared that although they did not have a huge interest in participating in the games themselves, they still came to enjoy the food and watch others compete.

Shauna Evancavich, sophomore early education major, and Iannnucci-Furman both said that they frequently attend Programming Board events as a way of spending time with their friends. They admitted they both came only for the food with no intent on playing games, but still seemed to be having a fun evening.

Even thouigh they chose not to participate in the games,, many students still gathered on the Greenway to compete.

Some games such as cornhole, frisbee and volleyball were played by students throughout the night without being a part of a competition for a prize. However, there were games played for those different prizes, many of which were classic field day games. These included tug-of-war, an egg race, water balloon toss, wheelbarrow race, potato sack race and musical chairs.

The prizes for the various events included a university branded sweatshirt, Owala water bottles, a cookware set, headphones and a spikeball set. Although many students were interested in winning the prizes, even those who did not win seemed to enjoy themselves.

Camden Craig, freshman pharmacy major, participated in the potato sack race. The first-year student won the spike ball set as a result of his performance.

“I wanted to do at least one event that I felt I was strong in,” Craig said.

Craig added that no matter if he won or lost, he was “there for the fun.”

Whether students came to the event to play games for fun, play to win or just to get food, the Field Day event gave everyone an opportunity to get together with friends and have fun.

The next Programming Board event is the “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” event, which will include a trivia-based competiton between students. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12.