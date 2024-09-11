That’s So Honors: Welcoming a new Graduate Assistant

Meet Lindsey Scorey, the GA for the Honors Program. (Photo Courtesy of Lindsey Scorey)

This fall, the Honors Program welcomed a new Graduate Assistant (GA) and Honors Program alumnus: Lindsey Scorey.

Scorey graduated in 2023 with a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies.

While she attended Wilkes University, Scorey embodied the idea of “That’s So Honors,” becoming heavily involved in both extracurricular and academic activities.

She split her time between multiple cocurriculars in the Communication Studies Department. Scorey served as director and client manager for Zebra Communications, a podcast host and social media manager for 90.7 WCLH. She also served as both a staff writer and assistant opinion editor for The Beacon.

Outside of communication studies, Scorey worked as a Kirby Scholar, e-Mentor Orientation Coordinator and interned with both the Office of Marketing Communications and Student Development.

Scorey spent the last year working as a media consultant for the Times Leader Media Group before deciding to return to the university to pursue a master of arts and a master of fine arts in creative writing.

In addition to her coursework, Scorey will serve as the graduate assistance for the Wilkes University Honors Program.

A graduate assistant position is a work-study opportunity made available to students enrolled in graduate programs. The type of work varies, depending on the office.

For Scorey, much of this work involves facilitating the peer mentoring and small group programs and assisting with Honors Program events.

“As a GA, I am really looking forward to being a part of any and all events and helping new students become acclimated to the program through it all,” Scorey said.

“It has already been so great to see first year students being involved, so I think I will enjoy the events for myself, but also be living vicariously through seeing new students find their community here.”

Despite the heavy workload between work and master’s programs, Scorey is excited to be working directly with the Honors Program Director and Assistant Director, Dr. Jonathan Kuiken and Professor Jen McLaughlin.

“When I saw the Honors GA position was open for applicants, it was a no-brainer for me,” Scorey said.

Scorey, who hopes to work in academia, said the opportunity to work with extraordinary faculty and students was one of the highlights of this particular role.

“What drew me to the Honors & Scholars Program GA role was the authenticity and student-centered aspect of it.”

Scorey’s connections with her fellow students don’t end when she leaves the Honors Office for the classroom.

“I began my MA/MFA program back in June and it has been better than I could ever imagine.

“I met my cohort back during June residency and by the end, we were all so emotional to leave each other,” she said.

Scorey mentioned that her cohort is kind and talented, and that she is excited to be in a program surrounded by so many great people.

In addition to her multiple responsibilities, Scorey has to balance her GA role, her job outside of Wilkes and her daunting Master’s coursework, as she is enrolled in courses in both Poetry and Nonfiction, which requires not only a lot of writing, but a lot of reading.

“…my favorite part is getting to read my fellow classmates’ work and get their feedback on mine,” she said.

Scorey is looking forward to a year of education, fun, and new connections. Balancing two Master’s programs with a GA role and another job? That’s So Honors.

To keep up with Lindsey and the rest of the Honors Program, follow @wilkeshonors on Instagram.