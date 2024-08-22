New health promotion major arriving at Wilkes

Wilkes University recently announced that a new health promotion major will be introduced during the 2024 fall semester.

The health promotion major will focus on things pertaining to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with focuses on “nutrition, exercise, drug and alcohol use, stress management, goal setting, healthy relationships, navigating health and community resources and more,” according to the Wilkes website.

The major will give students an opportunity for hands-on experience and preparation for the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Certified Health Education Specialist Exam in addition to the classes being provided. The major also offers interdepartmental education from nursing, pharmacy and education faculty.

Dr. Dana Manning, associate professor pharmacy practice, has experience in fields relating to health promotion as a dietician and pharmacist. According to Manning, health and wellness is of interest to a number of people. However, because of the accessibility social media offers, many people get misinformed. More people are beginning to look into ways to prevent health problems, and the new major offers students just that.

“…there is a need to be filled in the world with people who do have background and education in areas of health promotion and this major provides the background for physical health and integrative health practices and allows for students to potentially pursue additional training in a variety of health areas as well,” Dr. Manning said.

Giving = options for preventing things such as chronic illnesses would help many people, she continued.

“I think that educating students in evidence-supported, pragmatic strategies and accurate information about how to truly promote health in people can truly help improve the health of the entire country by a significant amount.”

Some of the possible career options provided on Wilkes’ website for students pursuing the major include community outreach coordinator, community health educator, health information specialist, patient advocate and employee wellness coordinator.

Dr. Manning sees this major not only benefiting students seeking out the major, but also other Wilkes’ students who seek education on good health and nutrition practices, even if it is just for themselves.

Dr. Manning is excited for the new major, as well as its potential outcomes.

“I believe that making sure all educated people are also educated in this area would help add to the body of people who can combat misinformation in this area and act as role models to others by doing the things that are right and will help them rather than falling prey to scams and schemes.

“I believe that many of the things this major will talk about can also enhance people’s lives – allowing them to not only preserve their health but to even optimize it, and achieve more than they thought was possible in the setting of a full and fun life.”