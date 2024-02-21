That’s So Honors: Life in Waller, first-year housing

Gabriel Sawarynski From left to right it is: Liz Keller, Michael Santini, Julia Kapitula, Kensington Edmond, Analiese Monteiro and Luke Mauro.

One aspect of life in the Wilkes University Honors Program is the living situation itself. Residential students are required to spend their first year in Waller Hall, a mansion-style residence hall on West River Street. Though Honors students don’t get the typical “Evans Hall experience” that so many are familiar with, they get to experience a unique living-learning experience.

Waller Hall is divided into a “north” and “south” side, affectionately dubbed “guys side” and “girls side” by residents, both past and present. As a mansion, the building is unique, with winding corridors, chandeliers and yes, replaces in certain rooms. The building is full of character and ghosts. Residents, including former resident assistants (RAs), report hauntings and strange occurrences. Despite the supernatural (and a lack of air conditioning), students love their building.

Ozzie Priebe, a first-year political science and history major, also shared the benefits of living in a building that isn’t as crowded as other first-year buildings.

“I have the entire third floor of the north end to myself ” said Priebe. “I have a bathroom that I don’t have to share with other people as well. Honestly, I like my room more than the other freshman dorms. I’ve been to Roth and Evans, and those rooms are much smaller and there’s way more people.”

For the RAs living in Waller, the experience is unique. Since 2021, the Waller RAs are honors students who spent their first year in either Waller or Doane Hall and have returned to fulfill a mentor role in the hall. One of the Waller RAs this year is Gabriel Sawarynski, a sophomore pharmacy major.

“In my opinion, living at Waller as an RA is like living as a resident just with some extra perks,” said Sawarynski. “Not only do I have a room to myself, but I also am the one who gets to create the fun activities we do at Waller. Being able to use my creativity, I can give my residents fun opportunities that I wish I had last year, and an overall great first-year experience.”

These activities and experiences include the regular hall meetings, educational and community events that occur in every hall on campus, but also some that are unique to Waller.

One such event is the Waller Haunted House, sponsored by the traditions committee in residence life.

“Waller Haunted House is a tradition held every year either close to or on Halloween,” said Sawarynski. “It is a great opportunity for Waller residents and other RAs to get in on the fun and scare people walking through the decorated haunted mansion. It’s a fun time and I had such a great time decorating the hall with my residents.”

The residential experience is just as special as in any other building. For many students, this is their first time truly living away from home. Sharing a room, bathrooms and kitchen with so many people is a different experience and presents a learning curve, even for those who come from large families. But, Waller residents create their own family with those who live just down the hall. The group is close knit, o en enjoying dinner together or nights in, playing pool in the Northside lounge. Residents are also quick to praise their RAs, Gabe and Kaelin Hughes.

Priebe shared that both RAs are “great” and always there to help with problems, big or small.

“Gabe was a blessing on my life when I started a new medication and was having trouble obtaining and administering it (he is a certified pharmacy technician)” said Priebe.

“Waller residents are either hanging out watching a movie, studying, or, most fun, singing when it’s karaoke night,” said Sawarynski.

Priebe echoed the sentiment, sharing that when he returns from work, it is nearly impossible not to talk to other students studying in the lounges or hallways of Waller Hall. No one has a “perfect” experience dorming on campus, but life in Waller can seem idyllic.

One of the foremost goals of a Residence Hall is to create a community that is welcoming of all students and helps those residents grow, both as people and academically. While other buildings on campus, particularly those reserved for first-year students, provide a safe, nurturing environment, few are able to foster as close knit a community as Waller Hall, though not to the detriment of residents or RAs. There is something special in the walls of Waller Hall, and it is not just the ghosts.