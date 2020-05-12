Passan School of Nursing announces 2020 spring semester standouts

Four students were recently selected to serve as Wilkes University’s Passan School of Nursing Standouts.

Jessica Turnitza, Rebecca Evans, Athena Wynn Moore, and Tiffany Hromek were chosen as personifying “the core values of an excellent nurse, (excelling) in academics, (demonstrating) goodwill to others and (representing) Wilkes University and the Passan School of Nursing in a positive manner.”

Turnitza is a sophomore from Cumbola, Pa. Her hobbies consist of spin and yoga classes, family time, making tik toks with friends and walking her “crazy dog Howie.” Turnitza chose nursing because of her mom, who doubles as “a school nurse and oncology nurse.” She has always “equated” nurses with “superheroes in scrubs.”

After obtaining her BSN and passing her NCLEX, she hopes to “fulfill a career in the emergency room for a few years or get into hospice nursing.” Further down the line, Turnitza sees herself “working in an educational setting or writing her own book.”

Evans is a junior from Wapwallopen, Pa. Her hobbies consist of spending time with her children. After leaving the military, Evans chose nursing because she has dedicated her life to helping others. She plans to “work in the ICU locally for two years and then transferring to a larger Level 1 Trauma Center in Southern Pennsylvania.”

Ultimately, Evans’ end goal would be to apply for a flight nurse position because she misses working with helicopters. At some point, she plans to continue her education and be known as “Becky ACNP.”

Moore is a senior from Danville, Pa. Her hobbies consist of “wheel throwing pottery, yoga, and hiking with her dog.” She chose nursing after having first-hand experience with the duties of a floor nurse. She is attracted to the selflessness that nursing exhibits. She refers to nursing as “an honor” and something that “adds more purpose” to her life.

After graduation, she plans to pass the NCLEX and “begin her first position in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Geisinger Medical Center.” After gaining experience, she plans to move to Sarasota, Florida where she will earn her MSN and “become a Critical Care Nurse Practitioner.”

Hromek is in the Accelerated BSN program. Hromek is from Port Jervis, New York. Her hobbies include, “volunteering for EMS as a first responder, traveling, horseback riding and piano playing.” She is also “an avid motorcycle enthusiast.” She chose nursing because of her experience as a deputy coroner. She is passionate about helping others and nursing “provides the platform where compassion and education meet.”

Hromek is continuing her education “upon the completion of the NCLEX-RN this August.” She plans to work in emergency care nursing while pursuing her “MSN for Adult Gerontology-NP.” Hromek has witnessed the need for better healthcare first-hand on her travels and she is eager to pursue a career where she continues to help serve others.