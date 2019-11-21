Beacon Briefs: Upcoming happenings on campus

Spring Parking Applications Are Available

Commuter and resident parking permit applications for the spring 2020 semester began online on Nov. 1. All returning students must apply.

Students interested in a Ralston permit should note their preference in the comments on the online application.

The deadline for application submission is 3 p.m. on Dec. 16. The applications will not reopen once they are closed. Any application received after the deadline will not be submitted for review.

Globalize Your Thanksgiving

Take the opportunity to share an American holiday with someone from a foreign culture by inviting one or two international students to your Thanksgiving dinner.

Those interested should contact Georgia Costalas at the Center for Global Education and Diversity.

FYF Semester of Service collects items for Ruth’s Place

The Semester of Service FYF class is collecting items for Ruth’s Place, a local women’s shelter. The items will be collected for their Friendsgiving event on Dec. 3. Please visit the Wilkes website for a complete list of items to be collected. Items can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 in the Student Union Building, or in the Civic Engagement Office at any time. For more information, contact Megan Valkenburg at megan.boone@wilkes.edu.

Food Advisory Board Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 21

The next Food Advisory Board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Atrium at Henry’s Cafeteria.

The Food Advisory Board is looking for specific feedback on late-night offerings and locations.

The meetings dates for the rest of the year are as follows:

-Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

-Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m.

-Monday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

-Thursday, April 23, at 5 p.m.

The Food Advisory Board meets once per month, breaks for the holidays, and resumes in February. In a typical meeting, they ask that student members come prepared to offer feedback and suggestions regarding dining locations.