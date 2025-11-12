Sordoni Art Gallery Hosts Collage & Carnival to Inspire Student Creativity

The Sordoni Art Gallery lobby was filled with the sounds of conversation, laughter, and creativity during Thursday evening’s Collage & Carnival event, a student-led session that combined arts, crafts, and carnival-style snacks to welcome students into the gallery space in a relaxed and approachable way.

Hosted as part of the ongoing Sordoni Sessions, the event aimed to help students engage with art in a low-pressure, social environment. Tables were covered with colorful supplies such as ribbons, stickers, beads, paper cutouts and other craft materials, inviting attendees to experiment freely and create their own unique pieces.

Nearby, the comforting smell of potato pancakes and perogies drifted through the air as students helped themselves to snacks and drinks while chatting and working on their projects.

“The goal of the Sordoni Sessions was to have a low-pressure way for students to engage in the gallery,” said Emily Romanoskey, a senior Digital Design and Media Art (DDMA) major and one of the event’s student organizers.

“We really just wanted to make art feel fun and accessible. You don’t have to be an artist to participate.”

Clusters of students gathered at the tables, laughing as they glued and layered materials together, some proudly displaying their creations to friends. The atmosphere felt far from the usual quiet, reverent tone of a gallery, here, conversation and creativity flowed hand in hand.

“So, like, the word ‘art’ scares people because they’re like, ‘I can only draw stick figures,’” Romanoskey added with a laugh.

But the goal of these events is to get people to not feel pressured, just to hang out, be able to create, and exist in the space without feeling pressure to be Picasso.”

The Sordoni Sessions have become a signature part of the gallery’s programming, designed to break down barriers that often make art feel exclusive or intimidating. Instead of requiring prior experience or artistic skill, the sessions promote hands-on participation, self-expression, and creative freedom in a welcoming environment.

“That’s kind of the goal and that’s the reason why we have the maker space, because most people’s experience when they see an art gallery is ‘don’t touch,’ and that isn’t the case for these kinds of things.”

Past sessions have included Lego-My-Eggo, a breakfast-themed event where students built Lego structures while enjoying savory waffles, as well as crocheting and collaging workshops. Each event brings something new to the table, but all share a common goal: to foster community through creativity.

Romanoskey noted that the sessions not only encourage artistic engagement but also help students feel more connected to campus life. The Sordoni Sessions help students fall in love with art, and enjoy their time being creative with friends while enjoying food.

All Sordoni Sessions are free for students to attend. Membership sign-ups are available at the door, allowing participants to receive updates on upcoming events and opportunities throughout the semester.

By the end of the night, the lobby was filled with colorful collages, scattered art supplies, and the warm buzz of conversation. Students lingered to share their finished pieces and snap photos, a clear reflection of the event’s success in making art fun, collaborative, and accessible to everyone.

The Sordoni Art Gallery’s next sessions promise even more opportunities for students to create, connect and celebrate the joy of making art together.