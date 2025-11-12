Nikki Presents: What’s Cooking?

Ziploc bag

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl

Microwave chocolate in 30-second intervals until chocolate is fully melted

Once chocolate is melted, dip each pretzel rod ⅓ of the way into the chocolate

Place the chocolate covered pretzel onto parchment paper

Take a ziploc bag and put in excess chocolate

Cut a small hole on the corner of the bag

Lightly drizzle the chocolate back and forth on the pretzel rods to give the illusion of a mummy wrapped up

Stick two candy eyeballs at the top of the pretzel