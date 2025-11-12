The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

Nikki Presents: What’s Cooking?

Recipes for the Fall and Spooky Seasons
Nicole Steinberg, staff writer
November 12, 2025
  • Pumpkin Overnight Oats 
      • 1/2 cup oats 
      • 1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy) 
      • 1/4 cup pumpkin puree 
      • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract 
      • 1/2 tsp pumpkin spice 
      • 2 tbsp maple syrup (to taste)
      • Optional toppings: chopped pecans/walnuts, pumpkin seeds or granola 
        • In a container, mix together milk, pumpkin puree, oats, vanilla, pumpkin spice and maple syrup 
        • Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight 
        • In the morning, you’ll be left with delicious pumpkin and vanilla overnight oats 
  • Pumpkin French Toast Sticks 
      • 6 slices of thick bread 
      • 3 large eggs 
      • 1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy) 
      • 1/4 cup pumpkin puree 

        Pumpkin French Toast sticks (Nicole Steinberg)
      • 2 tbsp brown sugar 
      • 1 tsp vanilla extract 
      • 1 tsp pumpkin spice 
      • Pinch of salt 
      • 2 tsp butter 
        • Cut each slice of bread into 3 sticks 
        • In a shallow dish, whisk together eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, vanilla, pumpkin spice and salt until consistency is smooth 
        • Dip each bread stick into the mixture, making sure the drip off excess so the bread doesn’t get soggy 
        • Heat a skilled over medium heat and melt butter 
        • Cook the sticks in batches, turning them until all sides are golden brown and crispy 
        • Stack them up and serve these fall inspired french toast sticks
  • Fall Harvest Salad 
      • 2 1/2 – 3 cups mixed greens (arugula or spinach) 
      • 1/2 apple, thinly slices 
      • 2-4 tbsp dried cranberries (or pomegranate seeds) 
      • 1/4 cup candied pecans or toasted walnuts 
      • 1/4 crumbled feta 
      • Optional: 1/2 cup cooked quinoa 
      • Dressing: (maple Dijon vinaigrette) 
        • 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
        • 1 1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar 
        • 1 1/2 tsp maple syrup 
        • 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard 
        • Pinch of salt and pepper (to taste) 
          • Mix together olive oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard and seasonings in a bowl 
          • In a large bowl, combine greens, apple slices, cranberries, nuts, cheese and quinoa (if using) 
          • Add dressing to salad and you have a fall inspired sweet salad
  • Pumpkin Gouda Pizza 
      • 12 oz pizza dough (store bought or homemade) 
      • 3/4 cup pumpkin puree 
      • 1 tbsp olive oil
      • 1 small garlic clove, minced 
      • 1/2 tsp thyme 
      • 1/4 tsp nutmeg 
      • Salt and pepper, to taste 
      • 1 1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese 
      • 1/2 cup baby arugula (for topping) 
      • Optional toppings: cooked bacon crumbles and toasted pecans 
        • Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit 
        • In a small pan over medium heat, warm olive oil and garlic until fragrant
        • Stir in pumpkin puree, thyme, nutmeg, salt and pepper 
        • On a floured service, roll out dough into a 12-inch circle 
        • Spread pumpkin sauce over dough. Top with Gouda cheese (bacon/pecans if you choose to use) 
        • Transfer pizza to a baking sheet 
        • Bake for 10-12 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese has completely melted 
        • Remove pizza from oven and let sit for 5 minutes
        • Garnish with fresh arugula and enjoy a crispy pumpkin and Gouda slice! 
  • Caramel Apple Cider Floats
    • 2 cups apple cider 
    • 2 scoops vanilla ice cream 
    • 2 tbsp caramel sauce 
    • Whipped cream (optional) 
    • Ground cinnamon or apple pie spice (optional for topping) 
    • Apple slices (optional) 
      • Drizzle caramel sauce inside two tall glasses 
      • Divide apple cider evenly between the glasses 
      • Drop a scoop of vanilla ice cream into each glass (or more if desired) 
      • Add whipped cream, more caramel, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Garnish with apple slice 
      • Serve with a spoon and straw and enjoy this sweet apple cider and vanilla concoction 
Apple Cider Float (Nicole Steinberg)

Mummy Pretzel Rods: 

  • 1 Bag of pretzel rods 
  • 1 bag of white chocolate chips (or melting wafers) 
  • Candy eyeballs
  • Ziploc bag
    • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper 
    • Place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl
    • Microwave chocolate in 30-second intervals until chocolate is fully melted 
    • Once chocolate is melted, dip each pretzel rod ⅓ of the way into the chocolate 
    • Place the chocolate covered pretzel onto parchment paper 
    • Take a ziploc bag and put in excess chocolate 
    • Cut a small hole on the corner of the bag 
    • Lightly drizzle the chocolate back and forth on the pretzel rods to give the illusion of a mummy wrapped up 
    • Stick two candy eyeballs at the top of the pretzel 
    • Let chocolate rods sit until firm in the refrigerator, then enjoy!
Mummy Pretzel rods and Halloween Bark (Nicole Steinberg)

Halloween Bark: 

  • 1 bag of white melting chocolate (any color will do fine) 
  • Halloween eyeballs and sprinkles
  • Halloween Oreos
  • Any other toppings you would like 
    • Melt the chocolate in a microwaves safe bowl in 30 second intervals until the chocolate is completely melted 
    • In a square or rectangular sheet pan, line with parchment or non-stick paper 
    • Pour chocolate onto parchment lined sheet pan
    • Immediately all in decorations like Oreo’s, eyeballs and sprinkles (if chosen) 
    • Let firm in refrigerator 
    • Once firm, get ready to break things! Take a mallet or end of a butter knife, and start breaking up the chocolate 
    • Once chocolate is at desired size, you are done! 

 

Chocolate Halloween Popcorn Balls: 

  • 2 bags of popped popcorn 
  • ½ cup unsalted butter 
  • ½ cup light brown sugar 
  • ½ cup light corn syrup 
  • ¼ cocoa powder 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or measure with your heart) 
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows (optional)
  • ½ cup mini chocolate chips 
  • Any additional add-ins like M&Ms, crushed pretzels or candy corn
    • Put popped popcorn in a large bowl 
    • In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat 
    • After melted, stir in corn syrup, brown sugar, cocoa powder and salt 
    • Bring to a boil and let it bubble for 2 minutes, stirring constantly 
    • Do not let the mixture burn!!
    • Add in marshmallows (if using) and melt until smooth 
    • Take mixture off heat and add in vanilla extract 
    • Pour the mixture over the popcorn and make sure everything is evenly incorporated 
    • Fold in any extra add-ins you want 
    • Shape the popcorn-chocolate mixture into balls, placing them on a non-stick surface when done 
    • Add any extra decorations 
    • Let the popcorn balls sit for about 30 minutes, or until firm and now you have a festive sweet treat for movie night!
