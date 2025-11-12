Nikki Presents: What’s Cooking?

- Pumpkin Overnight Oats
-
-
- 1/2 cup oats
- 1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 1/4 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp pumpkin spice
- 2 tbsp maple syrup (to taste)
- Optional toppings: chopped pecans/walnuts, pumpkin seeds or granola
- In a container, mix together milk, pumpkin puree, oats, vanilla, pumpkin spice and maple syrup
- Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight
- In the morning, you’ll be left with delicious pumpkin and vanilla overnight oats
-
- Pumpkin French Toast Sticks
-
-
- 6 slices of thick bread
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 1/4 cup pumpkin puree
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp pumpkin spice
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tsp butter
- Cut each slice of bread into 3 sticks
- In a shallow dish, whisk together eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, vanilla, pumpkin spice and salt until consistency is smooth
- Dip each bread stick into the mixture, making sure the drip off excess so the bread doesn’t get soggy
- Heat a skilled over medium heat and melt butter
- Cook the sticks in batches, turning them until all sides are golden brown and crispy
- Stack them up and serve these fall inspired french toast sticks
-
- Fall Harvest Salad
-
-
- 2 1/2 – 3 cups mixed greens (arugula or spinach)
- 1/2 apple, thinly slices
- 2-4 tbsp dried cranberries (or pomegranate seeds)
- 1/4 cup candied pecans or toasted walnuts
- 1/4 crumbled feta
- Optional: 1/2 cup cooked quinoa
- Dressing: (maple Dijon vinaigrette)
- 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 tsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
- Pinch of salt and pepper (to taste)
- Mix together olive oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard and seasonings in a bowl
- In a large bowl, combine greens, apple slices, cranberries, nuts, cheese and quinoa (if using)
- Add dressing to salad and you have a fall inspired sweet salad
-
- Pumpkin Gouda Pizza
-
-
- 12 oz pizza dough (store bought or homemade)
- 3/4 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tsp thyme
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese
- 1/2 cup baby arugula (for topping)
- Optional toppings: cooked bacon crumbles and toasted pecans
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit
- In a small pan over medium heat, warm olive oil and garlic until fragrant
- Stir in pumpkin puree, thyme, nutmeg, salt and pepper
- On a floured service, roll out dough into a 12-inch circle
- Spread pumpkin sauce over dough. Top with Gouda cheese (bacon/pecans if you choose to use)
- Transfer pizza to a baking sheet
- Bake for 10-12 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese has completely melted
- Remove pizza from oven and let sit for 5 minutes
- Garnish with fresh arugula and enjoy a crispy pumpkin and Gouda slice!
-
- Caramel Apple Cider Floats
-
- 2 cups apple cider
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 tbsp caramel sauce
- Whipped cream (optional)
- Ground cinnamon or apple pie spice (optional for topping)
- Apple slices (optional)
- Drizzle caramel sauce inside two tall glasses
- Divide apple cider evenly between the glasses
- Drop a scoop of vanilla ice cream into each glass (or more if desired)
- Add whipped cream, more caramel, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Garnish with apple slice
- Serve with a spoon and straw and enjoy this sweet apple cider and vanilla concoction
Mummy Pretzel Rods:
- 1 Bag of pretzel rods
- 1 bag of white chocolate chips (or melting wafers)
- Candy eyeballs
- Ziploc bag
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl
- Microwave chocolate in 30-second intervals until chocolate is fully melted
- Once chocolate is melted, dip each pretzel rod ⅓ of the way into the chocolate
- Place the chocolate covered pretzel onto parchment paper
- Take a ziploc bag and put in excess chocolate
- Cut a small hole on the corner of the bag
- Lightly drizzle the chocolate back and forth on the pretzel rods to give the illusion of a mummy wrapped up
- Stick two candy eyeballs at the top of the pretzel
- Let chocolate rods sit until firm in the refrigerator, then enjoy!
Halloween Bark:
- 1 bag of white melting chocolate (any color will do fine)
- Halloween eyeballs and sprinkles
- Halloween Oreos
- Any other toppings you would like
- Melt the chocolate in a microwaves safe bowl in 30 second intervals until the chocolate is completely melted
- In a square or rectangular sheet pan, line with parchment or non-stick paper
- Pour chocolate onto parchment lined sheet pan
- Immediately all in decorations like Oreo’s, eyeballs and sprinkles (if chosen)
- Let firm in refrigerator
- Once firm, get ready to break things! Take a mallet or end of a butter knife, and start breaking up the chocolate
- Once chocolate is at desired size, you are done!
Chocolate Halloween Popcorn Balls:
- 2 bags of popped popcorn
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- ¼ cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or measure with your heart)
- 1 cup mini marshmallows (optional)
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips
- Any additional add-ins like M&Ms, crushed pretzels or candy corn
- Put popped popcorn in a large bowl
- In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat
- After melted, stir in corn syrup, brown sugar, cocoa powder and salt
- Bring to a boil and let it bubble for 2 minutes, stirring constantly
- Do not let the mixture burn!!
- Add in marshmallows (if using) and melt until smooth
- Take mixture off heat and add in vanilla extract
- Pour the mixture over the popcorn and make sure everything is evenly incorporated
- Fold in any extra add-ins you want
- Shape the popcorn-chocolate mixture into balls, placing them on a non-stick surface when done
- Add any extra decorations
- Let the popcorn balls sit for about 30 minutes, or until firm and now you have a festive sweet treat for movie night!