Get Ready for a Night of Generosity at the Residence Hall Council’s “Hygiene Drive Bingo” on Wilkes University Campus

Residence Hall Council (RHC) is gearing up for a night of excitement, laughter, and community spirit with its upcoming Hygiene Drive Bingo, set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov 11, in the JPAC.

The event combines the thrill of bingo with the goal of helping others through hygiene donations that directly benefit members of the Wilkes community. RHC’s Hygiene Drive Bingo is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote engagement and service among residential students.

The concept is simple but impactful: Participants are encouraged to bring hygiene items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, lotion, or other personal care essentials in exchange for bingo cards. Each donation earns a card, and there’s no limit on how many you can bring, meaning the more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

The event will feature five major prizes, including three themed gift baskets and two gift cards, all designed to give participants an added incentive to come out, donate, and join in on the fun.

But beyond the prizes and games, the heart of the night lies in supporting a cause that impacts students and the local community directly. Hygiene insecurity, which is often overlooked compared to other basic needs, is a growing issue, and initiatives like this one help ensure that no student has to go without essential self-care items.

RHC, known for organizing creative, community-centered programs, hopes this event will encourage both residents and commuters to come together in a welcoming environment.

Events like Hygiene Drive Bingo not only provide entertainment but also foster a sense of connection and purpose. Participants will have the opportunity to meet new people, unwind after classes, and make a tangible difference, all within a single evening.

Those who attend can expect an hour of quick rounds, good company, and the satisfying feeling of contributing to something bigger than themselves.

In addition to its charitable focus, the event reflects the university’s mission to promote leadership, community involvement, and empathy among students. By transforming a traditional game night into a donation-based event, RHC is highlighting how small acts, like donating a few hygiene products, can create ripple effects of kindness and support across campus.

Students are encouraged to spread the word, invite their friends, and come prepared with donations of any size.