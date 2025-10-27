Freak Week starts today

Something wicked comes this way. Wickedly fun, that is. With Halloween approaching, the Wilkes University Programming Board has put together a week of bone-chilling and spine tingling fun for all students to enjoy. I’m here to let you know the details of this year’s Freak Week.

Monday (Spooky Bingo) kicks off with a Wilkes staple, a bingo night, of course. This bingo will feature prizes based around the spooky holiday. Any student who shows up in costume will receive an extra board to increase their chances! This event will take place at 7 p.m. in the JPAC.

Tuesday (Quack, Snack, and Give Back) sees two events in one. The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive, in which students will be able to receive a free hoodie for donating. At the same time, Programming Board has a fun scavenger hunt planned. Hidden around campus will be a bunch of rubber ducks. If someone finds one, they can take it to receive a prize. Duck Donuts will also provide tasty treats for participants.

On Wednesday (Witchcraft and Chill), there will be a few activities rolled into one. There will be a paint and sip, some fun crafts, and a tarot card reader. There will also be snacks and mocktails provided to keep your energy up.

Then, Thursday (Trick or Trance) will make your head spin. The Programming Board will bring in hypnotist/illusionist, Keith Karkut, that night. Who knows, someone may get put in a trance. This event will take place at 7 p.m. in the JPAC.

Finally, Friday (CarnEvil) brings the biggest event of the week. The CarnEvil is like your typical carnival, but it has a whole lot of Halloween thrown in. There will even be a costume party, so make sure to dress up. This will occur on the greenway at 5 p.m.

All in all, this year’s Freak Week events are looking to be a frightfully good time. For more information, visit the Wilkes Programming Board Instagram page @wilkesupb for daily updates and pictures of each event posted afterward.

Also, feel free to follow the coverage here, online from The Beacon.