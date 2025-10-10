Get Spooky and Socially Active: NEPA Young Dems Halloween Party + Forum Invites Wilkes Students to Join the Fun

Looking for an excuse to dress up, get off campus and do something meaningful this October? The NEPA Young Democrats are hosting their annual Halloween Party + Forum on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6:00 p.m. at 67 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA.

This event will be open to everyone, including Wilkes students!

It will offer a refreshing mix of fun and civic engagement. It’s not your typical political gathering; think costumes, community and conversation all rolled into one evening. Everyone can mingle and enjoy snacks while getting a chance to meet local Democratic candidates for County Council in a relaxed and friendly setting.

The NEPA Young Dems created this event as a way to connect young voters and community members with local leaders before the election.

Whether you’re already politically active or just curious about what’s happening in Luzerne County, this is an opportunity to learn more in a chill environment. No pressure, no speeches you’ll snooze through and no political quizzes at the door.

And yes, costumes are strongly encouraged. Bring your best spooky, funny, or creative look. It’s Halloween season, after all!

There will be light snacks and refreshments available, so you can grab a bite while chatting with candidates or meeting other students and locals.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to get off campus for the night, this is the perfect excuse. Downtown Wilkes-Barre is just a short walk from Wilkes University, and Public Square lights up during events like this.

You can come solo or grab a group of friends; either way, it’s a great chance to expand your social circle and take part in something that benefits the community.

Events like the NEPA Young Dems Halloween Party + Forum also look great on a résumé or graduate school application. Participating in local civic events shows initiative and community engagement, traits employers and graduate programs love to see. Plus, it gives you firsthand experience in seeing how local politics directly shape the place where you live and study.

Attending is easy: just show up at 67 Public Square on October 23 at 6:00 p.m. You can RSVP or follow updates through the event’s Facebook page or listings on AllEvents. If registration or ticketing becomes available, you’ll find details there.

So whether you’re a political science major, a Halloween fanatic or just someone looking for a fun night out, the NEPA Young Dems Halloween Party + Forum has something for you.

Come for the costumes, stay for the conversation, and leave knowing a bit more about the people shaping the community around you. Grab your costume, bring a friend, and head downtown. Who says civic engagement can’t come with candy and good vibes?