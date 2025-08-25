Drag bingo slays during Welcome Weekend

Wilkes University’s Programming Board hosted its first event on Aug. 23. The annual first-year “Drag Bingo” took place during Welcome Weekend and provided students with a memorable introduction to a club that is well-known on campus.

The event included lip sync and vocal performances by drag queens Memphis Divine, Estella Sweet, and Ariel Versace. A traditional bingo followed the show and was hosted by the queens themselves. Their humorous one liners provided a fresh twist on the traditional game, as well as many laughs and lots of engagement from the audience.

The prizes were a standout with each theme a different color of the rainbow. Students had a chance to win a red hydration basket– which included Red Bulls and an ice machine. A green self care basket, and even a brown capybara bed decor basket.

Drag queen Estella Sweet said she enjoys drag because, “(It) never gets old. It’s always recreating itself.”

Students were given a chance to battle it out and perform Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” for the audience. Though the competition was close, junior marketing major Becca Earnst won over the crowd.

Drag Bingo has become a tradition on campus and many of the queens, including Sweet, have returned each year to entertain.

“I love how every year it’s a new set of kids, and they have a great time,” said Memphis Divine.

Within this new set of students, psychology major Mikayla Dunford-Woods called the event both “amazing” and “fun,”when recapping her experience.

If students missed out on this experience, it was far from the last WUPB event of the semester. Owen Ward, Programming Board secretary, said the queens and the board all “slayed.” Ward encourages students to joining the Programming Board every Thursday for a special event.

To do so, follow @wilkesupb on Instagram and check the posters hanging on the first floor of the Henry Student Center.