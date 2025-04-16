Wilkes University GSA hosts “Don’t Obey Drag Show”

NEPA drag icon Estella Sweet perfoms at the show.

The stage was set and the crowd went wild for the annual GSA drag show that was held on Friday night on April 11. The event took place at the Miller Room on the second floor of the Henry Student Center.

The “Don’t Obey Drag Show” was hosted by Northeast Pennsylvania drag icon, Estella Sweet. Estella Sweet is known for her drag act in the Wilkes-Barre area, performing frequently at the Heat Bar and Nightclub. She is also deemed on social media as “NEPA’s Most Notorious drag queen.”

The show was split into two parts. Both parts were performed by drag performers, Trixy Valentine kicked off their act with an electrifying Pikachu-inspired look. Oliver Twist incorporated camp and horror as a part of their performance. Goofy Littleguy got the crowd roaring over their extraordinary numbers.

The show also included two student performers. Student and faculty performers are always welcome to slay the house down along with the fellow drag performers at every GSA drag show.

Guests were given glow-in-the-dark bracelets to indicate the consent for the drag performers to interact with them.

One of the attendees, Araiya Brown, a sophomore environmental science major, expressed her admiration of the drag scene and that this show wasn’t her first rodeo.

“I love the drag community,” Brown said. “They’re a lot of fun and anyone who says otherwise is anti-fun.”

At the end of the show, Estella Sweet took a moment to address current political events.

“It’s a hell of a time to be alive right now,” Estella Sweet said. “Don’t lose hope, don’t lose faith and have each other’s back.”

The drag performers offered a meet-and-greet and photo op for anyone in the audience who wanted to meet the performers after the show.

Estella Sweet will be holding a drag charity event for St. Jude’s Hospital in June. More information can be found on her Facebook and Instagram: @estellasweet

Follow the other drag performers on Instagram: