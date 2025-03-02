SPCA pets visit Wilkes University in “Paws and Unwind” event

On Thursday, Wilkes University’s Programming Board held their “Paws and Unwind” event to destress from midterms. Taking place in the JPAC and Miller Room, this event had many calming activities, such as a gel nail station, jewel art, record painting and opportunities to pet SPCA animals. Students were encouraged to donate pet supplies to enter the door prize raffle, as well as create fleece tie blankets to donate to local shelters. The Programming Board also provided snacks and skin care products for students, giving them the opportunity to relax amidst the stressful week.