The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon
The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon
The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon

SPCA pets visit Wilkes University in “Paws and Unwind” event

Kailey Vogel, Contributing WriterMarch 2, 2025
Gretchen Yeninas plays with Cuda the dog.
Meghan Sand
Gretchen Yeninas plays with Cuda the dog.

On Thursday, Wilkes University’s Programming Board held their “Paws and Unwind” event to destress from midterms. Taking place in the JPAC and Miller Room, this event had many calming activities, such as a gel nail station, jewel art, record painting and opportunities to pet SPCA animals. Students were encouraged to donate pet supplies to enter the door prize raffle, as well as create fleece tie blankets to donate to local shelters. The Programming Board also provided snacks and skin care products for students, giving them the opportunity to relax amidst the stressful week.

Maddie Been, digital design and media arts major and class of 2027, cuddles up with a cute kitten. (Kailey Vogel)
Megan Sandt, environmental science major class of 2025, gets her nails done. (Kailey Vogel)
Mikaela Hughes Biochemistry major, class of 2028 serves hot tea to students. (Kailey Vogel)
A curious cat waiting to play in the Miller Room. (Kailey Vogel)
Print this Story