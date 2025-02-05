Skip to Content
The Beacon
Facebook
Instagram
X
RSS Feed
Search this site
Submit Search
Home
About Us
Staff
More
News
Professor Profile
Student Government Notes
That’s so Honors…
What is…?
Opinion
Reviews
Sports
Athlete of the Week
LA&E
Online Exclusive
More
Open Navigation Menu
The Beacon
News
Professor Profile
Student Government Notes
That’s so Honors…
What is…?
Opinion
Reviews
Sports
Athlete of the Week
LA&E
Online Exclusive
More
The Beacon
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Beacon
News
Professor Profile
Student Government Notes
That’s so Honors…
What is…?
Opinion
Reviews
Sports
Athlete of the Week
LA&E
Online Exclusive
More
The Beacon
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Black History Month begins with Pan African flag raising, events to be held throughout month
February 5, 2025
Leah Smith
Due to an editing error, the Pan African flag was misidentified in the print edition of The Beacon. The paper regrets the error.
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
Close
Close Modal Window
Close