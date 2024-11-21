Wilkes University theatre department performs “And The World Goes ‘Round”

Wilkes University theatre department performed “And The World Goes ‘Round” from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, bringing the joy of early, classic Broadway to campus.

Held at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts and directed by Jon Liebetrau, this musical revue showcased the many musical writings of the songwriting duo composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, through the use of many solo and ensemble musical performances.

It featured many notable performances from shows such as “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “The Rink,” “Cabaret,” “Funny Lady,” and “New York, New York.”

The set was constructed and utilized to its fullest, incorporating multi-leveled platforms for the actors in front of a city skyline. The use of lights and projections on the backdrop elevated the staging, allowing songs like “Colored Lights,” sung by Isabella Ruiz, to come to life through playful bright colorful lighting corresponding to the lyrics of the song.

The cast was composed of Charley Cain, Caleb Flannery, Gabrielle Howe, Kasey Karoll, Alby Lopuhovsky, Madeline Meier, Sarah Pugliese, Rocco Pugliese, Isabella Ruiz and Cally Williams.

They were skilled in their dancing, as shown by their fosse in ensemble number, “And All That Jazz,” choreographed by Alison Morooney.

The harmonies were also well put together, shining in songs such as “There Goes the Ballgame,” “Trio,” and “Money, Money,” showcasing the hard work of the cast, the orchestra, and musical director, Joshua Harper.

Each performer took on an impressive amount of songs with a variety of styles, emotions and ranges, making every performance a mix between entertaining, comedic and heart wrenching.

The seamless transitions between songs kept the show engaging for the audience and made it feel like one fluid motion.

As for the ensemble numbers, “And All That Jazz,” “Money, Money,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” the energy was unmatched, leading the audience to dance and sing in their seats along with the thespians on stage.

Wilkes University’s theatre department has demonstrated their talent this semester with “John Proctor is the Villain” and “And The World Goes ‘Round.” Faculty and students can see more of Wilkes theatre, with performances of “Between the Lines” and “As You Like It” coming in the spring season.