Wilkes University’s History Club hosts trivia night

Gallery • 2 Photos Leah Smith Many history lovers showed up to compete in the trivia night.

On Tuesday Nov. 12, the Wilkes University History club hosted its first event of the year: a trivia night dedicated to world history inspired by Kahoot! and Jeopardy.

The club provided snacks and goodies. The winning teams received prizes from bookmarks to a history inspired cookbook. The event was held at 7 p.m. in Brieseth 106.

History club member Anthony Elms says that this event is meant to get the club “hit the ground running.” He and the other members are planning more events in the future and hoping for more high turnouts like this night’s event.