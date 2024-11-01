Coffee Hour celebrates Diwali on campus

Dr. Prahlad Murthy, associate dean of the college of science and engineering at Wilkes University, held a coffee hour in the Savitz Lounge on the second floor of the Henry Student Center in celebration of Diwali.

Diwali is known as the Hindu festival of lights and symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil. There are various ways of celebrating, both individually and with the community that are practiced throughout all different regions in India.

Murthy, born in Mumbai, detailed various ways his family celebrated the holiday in his youth.

“My brothers and sisters used to wake up very early in the morning, around 4,” Murthy said. “After an oil bath and receiving blessings from elders, we were off to the streets where we burned firecrackers and lit sparklers in the dark with our friends and neighbors. Dinners were relatively lighter but celebrations were in full tempo into the late hours of the day.”

Murthy would continue to explain his upbringing and values he became familiar with.

“Growing up in India in a house willed with love, acceptance, and a passion for learning, simple and little things made us happy,” Murthy said. “They come to the forefront during Diwali and at other celebratory events.”

At the coffee hour, Murthy presented a Diwali slideshow and served refreshments to a group of around 25 students. This gathering of students provided the Wilkes community with an opportunity to learn more about a holiday often overlooked because of Halloween.

“Diwali is not only widely popular within the Indian diaspora all over the world, but it is gathering popularity with people of other nationalities,” Murthy said. “Thanks to the opportunities provided, the influence of Indian Americans on various fronts has become more pronounced during the past couple of decades. Diwali is celebrated every year at the White House by those in power. New York City, parts of Virginia, and many cities in California all observe Diwali as an official holiday and many schools are closed.

Closer to home, Wilkes University provides students with the ability to celebrate Diwali to its fullest extent, as well as other events helped in part by students from Nepal, another nation that celebrates Diwali.

At Wilkes, offices such as diversity affairs, global engagement and student affairs have supported the South Asian Society (SAS) in celebrating Diwali along with other festivals. In addition to the coffee hour, SAS holds an evening of entertainment to celebrate Diwali every year.

Murthy expressed his excitement and desire for the wider Wilkes community to join in their Diwali celebrations.

“I believe it is on Nov. 22 this year. This year we are delighted to be joined by students from Nepal who celebrate Tihar. It is my hope that the celebrations in the future are better embraced and enjoyed by the entire Wilkes community.”

Diwali provides all people with a meaningful time of joy, optimism and gratitude. Although celebrated primarily by people of South Asian descent and those who live in that section of the world, Diwali has become impactful on American society, and has had more of an impact recently in the United States than ever before.

“I am grateful for all the experiences, opportunities, and fortunes in my life, especially for being able to share them with my dearest family and friends,” Murthy said.