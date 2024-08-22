NYT releases list of the top 100 books of the 21st century

This summer, The New York Times released a list of the top 100 books of the 21st century, and among the authors recognized was a 2006 Wilkes University creative writing graduate.

Marlon James graduated from the Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing and in 2015 was awarded the prestigious Man Booker Prize. James was joined on the list by notable authors, including Stephen King, Min Jin Lee and Roxanne Gay.

The company releases a list of the best books every year among those that appear on their bestseller lists. Aside from a six book list in 1915, this list is the first of its kind, as it have not released a list based on any other century. The list was voted on by 503 people, including novelists, writers, poets, critics and more.

According to Gilbert Cruz, the book review editor for The New York Times, the list was compiled by asking each of the 503 participants their top 10 books of the 21st century. From there, the books were ranked by which appeared the most on those lists. It is unclear if higher ranked books were weighed higher or if it was a basic addition scale.

Cruz highlighted that while he may personally disagree with the types of books on the list, such as dystopian fiction novels, he recognizes why they fit in the 21st century. The editor was pleased with the variety of other fiction genres and lengths that appear on the list.

While Cruz and the rest of his staff have positive views on the list, there have been mixed reviews online about it.

One commenter on the New York Times website said, “I have literally read none of these books, and yet, I’m a big reader.”

While the post does not delve into what exactly the commenter does read, it ends with a sentiment shared by hundreds of other commenters.

“I guess I just don’t read what the New York Times considers the best books.”

Another anonymous commenter said that “no one will ever be happy with the methodology… or the books chosen.”

However, they also stated that they were happy to find books that sound interesting and will add them to their personal to-read list. Among the positive reviews, this was another common theme.

Dr. Helen Davis, professor of English at Wilkes University, gave the list some mixed reviews as well.

Davis noticed many books that she has personally read, including several that have been used in the curriculum here at the university. Even though these books have been taught, Davis said that the list is “certainly not based on any kind of academic or systematic assessment.”

“I would certainly not endorse this as a definitive list of ‘The 100 Best’ books of the 21st century since that implies a much larger pool of readers and authors than those represented here,” Dr. Davis said.

She also stated that she believes most of the 503 polled voters were from the U.S., as the list is largely composed of American works of literature. One of the non-American works includes Austerltz by W.G. Sebald, which placed in the top 10.

Davis believes that although the list is not definitive, it is fun. Anyone looking for something new to read should take a look at it.

If you are looking for something new to read, make sure to look at this list or the many other lists The New York Times has released over the years.

There is no set date, but the list for the top 100 books of 2024 will be released later this year.