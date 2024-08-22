Advice for incoming first-year students

The transition into college can be one equally as exciting as it is daunting. Although newfound freedom can be enjoyable, immersing into an all-new environment may pose some challenges. Here are five tips that I think would have helped me when I was a first-year student.

Spend time on campus outside of class

Arguably one of the most difficult parts of being a first-year student is finding community and friendship in an unfamiliar space.

In-depth student-to-student social interaction is not always naturally occurring, especially for commuters. In grade school and high school, students are required to interact in shared recreational spaces, such as lunch, recess and study hall. In college, however, you are not necessarily required to use facilities or interact with peers outside of class. Thus, many first-year college students may choose to return to their dorms or off-campus homes as soon as class ends.

As tempting as it may be to return to your own space, spending time in communal areas can make you feel acquainted with the campus. It also increases your likelihood of meeting new people and can foster higher productivity. You pay to use campus facilities like the library, study rooms and lounges, so it is in your best interest to get your money’s worth.

Go to events/join clubs

While simply spending more time on campus is a passive method to reduce potential feelings of isolation, going to events and joining clubs is an active strategy to meet new people and establish a connection with peers.

Organizations hold fun campus-wide events every week, like bingo, game nights and barbeques, that you can attend. Or, you may be more interested in joining a club, such as the robotics club, the ultimate frisbee team or the WCLH radio station, to meet more like-minded people. Partaking in these activities is, once again, a great way to meet others and ensure you are making the most of your college experience.

Be aware of classroom etiquette

Perhaps the most stereotypical thing a first-year student can do is interrupt class to ask to use the restroom. (Just a heads up, you can just leave without asking in most cases.)

In general, the classroom setting is a lot less strict and rigid than in high school. You have more liberty in deciding things like where you sit, when you leave the room, technology usage, etc. With that being said, it’s on you to ensure your behavior is not distracting or disrespectful to the professor and fellow students.

As long as you don’t loudly slam the door when leaving the room and limit your time playing New York Times games during class, you should be in good shape. Just be mindful. (And pay attention! Your education is what you make of it.)

Stay on top of assignments

The workload may initially seem lax compared to high school. Homework is not commonly due the following day, and most classes are one to three times a week. You are likely to only have a few hours of class each day and much more free time.

However, elongated deadlines and less frequent meetings mean that you as the student must keep track of assignments, pace yourself and work more outside of class. If you procrastinate, especially for multiple classes, you may feel especially overwhelmed by your workload.

Use your planner or Google calendar (or a sticky note on my desktop in my case) to keep track of what you have due, what you need to work on and when you need to work on it. Don’t hesitate to work ahead.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

The transition from high school to college can be difficult, but there are a number of people on campus who are more than willing (and are paid specifically) to help you.

Professors are available outside of class to help you understand class material and to address academic concerns. If you are struggling in a class though, do not wait until finals week to ask for help as there is little that professors can do at that point to help you succeed. There are other academic services, such as peer tutoring or the writing center, that you can utilize throughout the semester as well.

Other resources, like counseling with onsite mental health professionals and access to free food and personal care items via Colonel’s Cupboard, are available to help you with whatever personal issues you may be experiencing.

Your e-mentors and upperclassmen peers, such as myself, have been in your shoes just a few years ago, so don’t be afraid to ask them for guidance either.

Starting college is an exciting time, so make the most of it. Though, if you ever find yourself a little lost, consider taking my advice.