A guide to Welcome Weekend

Whether it’s about to be your first time stepping onto campus, or you’re about to graduate in a year, it’s always important to have fun and make some friends. Wilkes offers a variety of activities throughout the year, but Welcome Weekend activities, put on by the university’s Mega Councils, offer something no one will want to miss.

For first year students, you just got done unpacking at your new home away from home, and now it’s time to unwind and relax. Who doesn’t love watching movies or shows when wanting to take their mind off things. Thanks to the Residence Hall Council (RHC), you can do the same. Thursday evening, RHC is holding a movie night on the greenway. You’ll be able to enjoy a movie, popcorn and try to make your first Wilkes friends here.

The next day of Welcome Weekend includes a library activity and Colonel Carnival, both held by the e-mentors. If you’d like to get used to the Farley Library on campus and get a chance to win a prize, all incoming first-year students should complete this library activity. You’ll be put on a scavenger hunt with your e-mentor throughout the library, all while learning about all of the important features it has to offer to the student body.

After all of this learning, you might want to take a break and have fun. Luckily, the e-mentors will also be hosting the annual Colonel Carnival to all first-year students after the trip throughout the library. Here, you’ll have a chance to partake in a dunk tank, yard games and more.

On Saturday, you can start your day by coming to the Multicultural Student Coalition’s (MSC) cookout. Enjoy cookout foods like hamburgers and hotdogs.

Later on in the day, the Commuter Council will hold Pizza Wars. Students will be able to taste pizza from various local restaurants and get the chance to choose which restaurant was best. A winner will be crowned at the end of the event.

Finally, you can experience a Wilkes University classic: bingo. Hosted by the Wilkes University Programming Board (WUPB), the event will feature a twist of drag queens hosting the entire night. At all bingos, students get the chance to win amazing prizes during various rounds throughout the night.