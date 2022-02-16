Sordoni Art Gallery hosts family hour event for the public

On Feb. 11, the Sordoni Art Gallery

hosted its first family hour of 2022. The

event celebrated Thomas Moran and

George Catlin, who were both American

artists involved with the Realism period of

art history.

Jan Lokuta, a 1972 graduate of Wilkes,

hosted a lecture about the artists and

brought in his own sketches he created for

people to color. Lokuta went into detail

about the history of Catlin and Moran.

Catlin, born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., was a

lawyer by trade like Lokuta himself who

gave up the practice to become an artist.

Catlin was known to suggest a national

park and Lokuta went into detail about the

story of the bison and the tribes.

Moran was born in England but raised

in Philadelphia. His work focused on the

landscape of Yellowstone and the Hudson

River.

Lokuta’s sketches at the event were

based on three paintings of Moran’s, one

including “Catawissa Autumn 1865.” This

series of sketches made by Lokuta are

known as “To Road to Yellowstone Starts

Here”.

All attendees were able to learn more

about the works and life of famous

artists, Catlin and Moran. After listening

to Lokuta’s lecture they were able to

participate in celebrating Moran’s work by

coloring in the sketches Lokuta drew.

Afterward, guests were able to talk to

Lokuta and ask any questions they had

about his or the other two artists’ works.

Before leaving they were encouraged

to take a look around the Sordoni Art

Gallery’s current exhibition, Juan Logan:

Creating and Collecting if they had not

already seen it.

The Sordoni Art Gallery will be hosting

“A Special Evening with Juan Logan” on

Feb. 16 on Zoom. The Juan Logan exhibit

will be open to the public until March 13.

More information about events

concerning the exhibit can be found by

emailing the director of the Sordoni Art

Gallery Heather Sincavage at heather.

[email protected] or by following

their Instagram page @sordonigallery.

Gallery | 3 Photos Jan Lokuta holds two of his paintings of "camel's Ledge" and other scenery. The paintings are based off of Thomas Moran and George Catlin’s own sketches. He brought these paintings in as a visual aid for his lecture.