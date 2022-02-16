Programming board organizes new event: Shoe Bingo

As COVID-19 restrictions lessen, more

in-person events are able to take place.

Last week, programming board hosted its

first in-person bingo of the semester, Shoe

Bingo, on Feb. 10 in the ballroom.

Campus was remote for the first two

weeks of the spring semester due to the

peak in cases of COVID-19. This decision

also affected the events that were hosted

by clubs and organizations, one being

programming board.

However, as cases went down and the

COVID-19 Task Force revisited plans, this

event and many others are now able to take

place.

Shoe Bingo is different from the other

bingos hosted in the past. Megan Pitts,

programming board adviser, created the

idea and the board picked different brands

of shoes for winners to choose from.

“We are all so used to picking prizes for

these events so we figured we would let the

crowd pick what they wanted,” said Maddy

Yeager, programming board president and

P2 pharmacy major.

At past bingos, the winners played to win

the prizes that Yeager and the rest of her

board picked for the event. This type of

bingo allows the winner to pick what they

like with the correct sizing.

Yeager was joined by Kaelin Hughes,

sophomore political science and history

major and secretary, as her co-host of

the night. Hughes entertained the crowd

between rounds with shoe puns and

knock-knock jokes, while Yeager kept the

crowd engaged by using a call and response

technique.

A powerpoint made by junior marketing

major and marketing chair, Felicia Clark,

allowed students playing to easily know

what type of bingo and what prizes were

being given during each round.

“It’s easier on us and the crowd when it

comes to communication during these

events,” said Clark. “It makes time go a

little faster when it is up on the board for

show.”

Types of bingo for this event included

the regular bingo, letter X, four corners,

diagonal and coverall.

Prizes for this bingo were all shoes,

which included Vans, Nike, Converse,

Birkenstock, Crocs, Ugg, Fila, Doc

Martens and more. The big prize for the

coverall bingo at the end of the event was

Timberlands.

Winners were given a brand of shoe

and price range to choose from. The price

range for the shoes ranged from $70 for

Crocs up to $200 for Timberlands and as

each round progressed, the price range for

the brands increased.

The range of price allowed the winner to

only pick one shoe. The range was not for

winners to buy more than one shoe that

would come to a total of the price range

they were given.

“It would not have been fair if one winner

bought more than one (pair of shoes) while

another winner came out of the event with

four,” said Luz Castro, first year secondary

education and history major, as well as

small events chair.

Winners’ prizes will be available for

pickup once their order ships and arrives

at the school. More information and

questions can be directed to programming

board’s email at [email protected]

Next week, programming board will

be hosting Couch Potato. The food and

everything else at the event will be potato-

themed and will be held on Feb. 17 at 7

p.m. in the ballroom.

More information can be found by

attending programming board’s meetings

every other Thursday at noon in the Miller

Room or by following their Instagram

page @wilkesupb.