Binge-worthy shows and movies to stream during the quarantine

With everyone staying home and trying to fill newly available time, the streaming services are getting a lot of love. New shows and movies are coming to your screen earlier than originally planned, so there is an abundance to watch for everyone. Get cozy, grab some of your favorite snacks, and settle in with the latest shows and movies the world is raving about.

On Netflix:

The Tiger King

If you have looked at any form of social media in the last few weeks, it’s almost a guarantee that there was at least one post about this series. The Netflix original is extremely unique and has caught the attention of thousands across the country. Focusing on the story of Joe Exotic, a man who owns a private zoo with over 200 tigers, has run for political offices and once tried to hire someone to kill his nemesis, Tiger King pulls the audience in immediately. The show tells the most interesting stories and falls into the television documentary and true crime genres. With only seven episodes, each just below an hour, it’s easy to binge the entire show.

Love Is Blind

Fans of The Bachelor and cheesy reality TV shows will love this pick. Netflix gave the Internet something else to obsess over with Love Is Blind. The premise of the show is that hopeful singles fall in love and get engaged but the twist is, they never see each other. Because of the entirely new and unheard-of aspect playing into the newest dating show, viewers quickly began streaming which skyrocketed the series into Netflix’s Top Ten. It’s easy to see why so many love the show and root for certain couples to get engaged or not. One thing’s for sure if you need something new and fun to watch, Love Is Blind is an option.

Miss Americana

Taylor Swift has been a pop music icon for over a decade and her music has touched millions around the world while breaking countless records and selling out tours. But there’s more to her than what meets the eye. Miss Americana, a Sundance Festival documentary, shows Swift behind the scenes and the honesty she’s been coming to terms within the industry. From climbing the charts, using her voice to speak out on several issues and breaking the boundaries, the audience sees a side of the beloved singer/songwriter that makes her even more real and open. With wonderful direction and unfolding of a story that the world loves, this documentary is a great watch from start to finish.

On Hulu:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Arguably one of the best shows on broadcast television right now, this NBC comedy is streaming on Hulu. Currently, in its seventh season, it’s no surprise why thousands across the country love this show. Jake Peralta, the main character and an amazing detective for the NYPD, and his crew experience a big change when their precinct gets a new captain. Through their journey of adjusting, the Nine-Nine delivers hilarious jokes, unique relationships and some of the funniest moments you’ll ever see in a show. If you’re in need of a good laugh, you can watch all the episodes on the streaming platform or catch the show every Thursday night at 8:30 pm on NBC.

Booksmart

A movie every college student can relate and still thoroughly enjoy. Booksmart is a film centered around two high school seniors, Molly and Amy, who are big achievers and strive to be the very best. But once they realize that they have been so focused on their schoolwork that no one thinks they’re fun, the two girls go out to prove everyone wrong. Through an adventure of trying new things and breaking rules, they discover how much more there is to life while making the audience laugh. The 2019 release is definitely a good watch for when you miss the excitement of college or need something new.

Little Fires Everywhere

Based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, this drama is a Hulu original and stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Set in Ohio, the show tells the thrilling story of two women who have several secrets. Wealthy Elena Richardson rents a house to Mia and her daughter, Pearl, but it doesn’t take long for her to become suspicious of the single mother. The audience’s attention is captured right from the start and when discoveries are made about each woman that plays a role in their relationship together, the plot only thickens. For an edge of your seat drama, this is the show you need to watch.

On Disney+:

Frozen II

The sequel to the beloved movie that brought Elsa and Anna into the Disney Princess world, Frozen II is sure to warm your heart. The story unfolds that Elsa, despite her unusual powers, feels unsettled in her kingdom. When she hears a mysterious voice call to her, she goes on a journey to discover the truth about herself, Arendale and her family. This movie is perfect to watch with the whole family and of course, there are several moments of laughter and tears hidden within the plot. So whether “Let It Go” is still stuck in your head or you need a dose of happiness from Olaf, there’s no doubt about it that this is the movie to watch.

The Mandalorian

For all the Star Wars fans or people who just love Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian is the show for you. The story starts after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series follows a bounty hunter on the far outskirts of the galaxy who is from the authority of the New Republic. Many fans immediately loved the series and the Internet took a fast liking to the adorable Baby Yoda who makes an appearance in the episodes. Packed with adventure, action and a different view into the Star Wars universe, it’s the perfect pick to watch any day.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Another Disney+ original series that quickly became a favorite. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is exactly what it sounds like. The show follows a group of students at East High who are putting on the production of the well known and loved High School Musical. With a soundtrack that includes new renditions of the movie’s songs and original pieces, fans of HSM movies loved this series. Between the mix of catchy songs, love stories, budding relationships and joy of putting together a school play, it’s hard not to love everything about the show. Although the second season isn’t out yet, you’re sure to get hooked right from the first episode.

Hopefully, this evergrowing list of new shows to check out helps make your quarantine a little less frightening. There are endless shows and movies to watch on these platforms but these are some of the best picks for when you need something new.