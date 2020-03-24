Thoughts on keeping busy while staying in

COVID-19 came running at the world, full force. It left us all feeling stuck in our houses, with nothing to do but worry what our futures are going to look like. This is a time that is confusing and quite frankly, can be absolutely terrifying.

So what do we do now that we’re on lockdown? Many struggle to stay positive or find ways to fill our now very open schedules. In lieu of all the stress that comes with extreme change, and the uncertainty that comes with a worldwide pandemic, here are a few ways you can turn your quarantine into a positive one.

First up on the list of ways to keep positive, you can use this time to simply just kick back and relax. Grab a few snacks and cozy up on the couch to binge that Netflix show you have been dying to see. You can explore new movies or documentaries you might not have otherwise sat down to watch.

Binge-watching might not be your cup of tea, and for that, consider finding a new podcast to listen to. You can find podcasts on many streaming sites, about any topic you enjoy. You can listen in the shower, use it as background noise while you get a kick start on your spring cleaning. Or you can simply curl up on the couch and relax to the sound.

These options sound great, and at a time like this, any sort of distraction or way to take the ease off of how stressful your drastic change in schedule is. However, many people’s home lives might not help to destress. And for the many who might not have access to the internet or a Netflix subscription, there are still ways to occupy your time. Fear not, for these next few tips, you can have fun without a connection.

Look around your home for art or crafting supplies and create a masterpiece. Learning to paint, or simply painting whatever you feel, is a great way to express your emotions in a healthy way.

The arts and crafts do not have to stop there though. Consider learning how to knit. You can even grab a needle, thread, and a hot glue gun to learn ways to spice up your new wardrobe with “Do it yourself” tricks. It can be a fun activity to keep your mind busy. Once the world starts falling back in to place, you will have creative and unique new clothes to show for it.

Don’t worry, not everyone enjoys arts and crafts. If that’s not your thing, try a new recipe. Go to the kitchen and see what ingredients you have. Then, challenge yourself to cook up new creations for the family to enjoy. It is a great way to bond with siblings or parents while learning a skill to take with you for the rest of your life.

If you still haven’t found an activity you want to try, I have one last thing for you to do. Go for a walk. It doesn’t have to be far or even last that long. But try getting some fresh air, and clear your mind. You can look at everything you pass and admire the beauty of nature. Odds are the roads are clear, so it can give you a sense of calmness.

According to mental floss, there many scientific health benefits that come from spending even just 15 minutes a day in the sun. It can help boost your immune system, which is important at a time like this. It can even boost energy, boost creativity and help people focus.

So, try to stay positive, and try to stay active. Exercise your body and your mind when you can. If we all stand together, we can get through this together.