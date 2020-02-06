Political Society kicks off the semester with trivia night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wilkes Political Society kicked off the semester in a studious fashion by hosting a Trivia Night for students. Jan. 28 marked the first program of the semester and was filled with challenging, but fun, questions.

This trivia night was unlike other trivia events previously held on campus because it utilized Kahoot.

Kahoot is an app where you can create trivia quizzes and have people compete against each other right on their phone. After each question, it shows who is in the first five places based on the questions you guessed right.

Kira Meager, treasurer and sophomore political science major, said, “It’s so much easier to do Kahoot because everyone has a phone.”

This way of doing trivia proved to be more engaging, interactive and quicker than traditional trivia where there are sheets of paper. This method was also time permitting, allowing students to attend the event without taking too much time away from their studies.

Marcus Williams, a freshman political science major, raved about the event and the Kahoot app.

“I love Kahoot. When everyone hears the Kahoot music go off, everyone is happy. That’s a fact,” he said.

The room filled with laughter and gasps as students climbed and fell from place to place.

There was a total of 15 questions asked, ranging from political to history questions. One question which stumped most students was, “How long was the 100 years’ war?” with many students guessing 100. The war lasted 116 years.

“My favorite question was the shortest war because I knew that one,” said Williams, beaming.

Meager said many questions were submitted from members of the Wilkes Political Society and also sister clubs like College Democrats, Wilkes History Club and UNICEF.

“We try to promote their events by sending emails out for them, and then also inviting them to our events as well,” Meager said.

The partnership proved beneficial due to the amount of students who came from those clubs.

Students who were outside of the club also enjoyed the event.

Breanne Georgetti, a senior communication studies student, mentioned how surprised she was at her ability to answer.

“One of my favorite parts of the night was knowing more of the answers than I expected. As a communications student I didn’t think I would beat people who are in the club,” said Georgetti, who found herself finishing in fifth place.

Williams noted he never attended the group’s events before, but will definitely make the next one due to the inviting atmosphere he felt. He also mentioned the inclusivity he saw with people from his major.

The club catered a student favorite, Chipotle, at the event. Students were able to make their own rice bowl or tacos to enjoy while playing trivia.

The top three place winners left with prizes of their own provided by the club.

The first place prize consisted of several Movies 14 tickets and popcorn. The second place prize was a basket filled with candy and snacks. The third place prize was school supplies like folders, highlighters and pens.

The club hopes to do another trivia night in the future because of the amount of praise they got from attendees.

“I thought it went really well, we had more of a turnout this event than our past couple of events,” Meager said.

The next Wilkes Political Society event is a movie night on Feb. 25. The club will be showing “The Post” in the SUB lounge.

The Wilkes Political Society is completely non-partisan and encourages students from all majors to join. For information on club events or becoming a member, email them at politicalsociety@wilkes.edu.