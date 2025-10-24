Step off campus for fall fun and festivities

The Northeastern Pennsylvania area is home to many scenic fall sights and fun activities. Whether you are looking to get off campus with your roommate for the weekend, or looking for a new hiking location, NEPA has plenty of fall festivities.

So, grab your Pumpkin Spice Latte and get ready to plan your next off campus adventure.

Entertainment

There are many entertainment spots located less than an hour away from campus that range in price and activity.

The closest must-visit fall location is The Lands at Hillside Farms in Kingston Township, which is about 15 minutes from campus. Hillside Farms is open to the public Monday through Sunday from 8 AM to 8 PM.

With farm animals like cows, donkeys and sheep to view, this dairy farm is free to roam. Before leaving, stop by their store to purchase some chocolate milk to take with you on your way to our next location.

Brace’s Orchard in Dallas is about 25 minutes away and the perfect location to purchase some warm apple cider donuts or pumpkin loaf.

Next up there’s Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch in Noxen, about 30 minutes away. According to Whistle Pig’s website, “Pumpkins are 50 cents per pound, hayrides are $1 per person and the corn maze is $6 per person.”

There is no fee to enter the pumpkin patch and it is in operation Friday nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Hayrides run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and the corn maze opens after dark on Friday and Saturday.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery in Scott Township is located 40 minutes away from campus and home to an annual Apple Harvest Festival. The festival is currently taking place until Nov. 2.

This family owned and operated apple orchard is open from Thursday to Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Their website lists their many rides and attractions as “orchard staples.”

These activities include, but are not limited to: an on site Elsa and Anna character greet, apple picking, axe throwing, live music, petting zoo, a kissing booth and of course, apple-related treats for purchase.

Those eager to get into the Halloween spirit without the scary components can check out the Halloween Lights Show that can be reserved on Lakeland Orchard’s website for $3 a person.

Tickets for these attractions range from $20 to about $27 a person and can be purchased in advance from their website.

Last up in the entertainment destinations is Roba Family Farms in North Abington Township. With a 45 minute drive from campus, this family owned location is similar to Lakeland Orchard in its jam-packed activity offerings.

Their Pumpkin Harvest Festival will also conclude on Nov. 2. Their website lists their fun activities, including Pumpkin Pop-up across the Pumpkin Patch, games, light displays and photo-ops.

“Halloween on the Farm” celebrations begin today (Oct. 24). With Halloween costume contests and parades, the activities will get families and friends in the festive spirit.

Roba Family Farms is open Wednesday through Sunday with general admission tickets ranging from around $20 to $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website or at the gate.

Trails

For those who enjoy a nice nature hike with scenic fall views and waterfalls these three hiking trails will offer just that.

Frances Slocum State Park in Wyoming is about 20 minutes away from campus. According to the state website, “The horseshoe shaped, 165-acre lake is popular for boating and fishing and is a home to many species of birds, fish and wildlife.”

Nay Aug Park in Scranton is about 30 minutes away. This location is home to many short hiking trails and even a waterfall known as “the Gorge.” Besides hiking this area is also home to the Everhart Museum, The James B. McNulty Greenhouse and the Brook’s Mine.

Ricketts Glen State Park in Benton is about 45 minutes away. With many waterfalls to see and lots of natural beauty, Ricketts Glen State Park is home to many hiking trails and sightseeing opportunities to see the leaves change in the fall. It is also considered one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania.