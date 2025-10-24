Reflecting on Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a month-long celebration from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. While it offers a crucial opportunity for unity and celebration, the observance goes beyond mere acknowledgment, focusing on creating platforms for rich cultural exchange and fostering a strong sense of belonging for students.

Erica Acosta, Wilkes’ director of diversity initiatives, said the month began as a weeklong observance under President Lyndon B. Johnson before it expanded to a full month. The dates were chosen because they encompass the independence days of several Latin American countries.

“It’s like the kickoff,” Acosta explained, adding that Mexico’s Independence Day is Sept. 16.

The month provides a necessary window to highlight the distinct cultures within the Hispanic and Latino communities.

“I love that we have the whole month to celebrate it because then you have the opportunity to highlight different cultures and communities in those within that month.”

On campus, Acosta’s office collaborates closely with the Student Organization of Latinos (SOL) to host events that immerse students in different Hispanic cultures.

This year, they highlighted Mexican culture with a popular event: Café con Leche, which is equivalent to a coffee hour. The event brought together students over coffee and traditional Mexican sweets, called conchas. A student also shared a story about their Mexican culture. This act of sharing is central to the university’s mission, Acosta explained.

“Our students are always willing to share and highlight their culture.”

The reflections from Betsy Jimenez, Larissa Collazo and Jennica Bernard provide a powerful tapestry of heritage, resilience, and identity that is central to National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Jimenez sees the month as showing a “love for our roots, our food, our music, and everything that makes us who we are.”

Bernard emphasizes celebrating her Afro-Latina roots honoring the strength, history and resilience of her ancestors, particularly the Africans brought through the trans-Atlantic slave trade. She notes the vital importance in reminding the world that Hispanic heritage is powerful, diverse and worth honoring.

Collazo values the opportunity for people to learn about the diversity within the culture, noting that different subgroups (like Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Cubans and Salvadorans) have distinct views, holidays, and even terms when speaking.

The maintenance of cherished cultural traditions is firmly rooted in culinary traditions, musi, and dedicated family time across all three perspectives. Jimenez keeps Dominican culture alive with a kitchen that always has classics like mangú, pollo guisado, and arroz con habichuelas, accompanied by loud bachata or merengue. She ensures the next generation learns by helping her mom cook and by teaching the younger ones the same recipes and dances.

Every June, Collazo and her family watch the annual Puerto Rican Day parade in June. Her family’s traditions include a dedicated, hours-long process of making pasteles every Christmas, and the Thanksgiving staple of pernil (pork shoulder) instead of turkey.

Bernard celebrates her combined heritage through food: the Dominican classic mangú and Jamaican favorites like jerk chicken and curry dishes. She teaches her son Spanish, history and how to cook traditional meals to ensure he knows and is proud of his full Jamaican Dominican heritage. She also highlights how African traditions introduced vital elements like seasonings, spices, and cooking techniques to dishes like sancocho.

The most common misconception all three hope to correct centers on the vast diversity within Hispanic and Latino communities. Jimenez states that the biggest oversimplification is that all Hispanic or Latino people are the same. She stresses they have different accents, food, and traditions, noting that “Being Dominican isn’t the same as being Mexican or Puerto Rican.”

Collazo addresses the harmful misconception that Spanish-speaking people “don’t belong in the US” or shouldn’t speak Spanish. She corrects the notion of a single look, stating that Hispanics can be “any race, black, white or indigenous.” She also provides a key distinction: Hispanic refers to the language, while Latino is based on geography.

Bernard shares that the misconception that “all Hispanic people look the same.” She emphasizes the full range of diversity: people “come in so many different shades, with different hair textures, accents, and backgrounds.” Most importantly, she hopes people are able to understand the deeply influential role of African culture in the Caribbean, pushing for the recognition that being Hispanic or Latina can mean being Afro-Latina, and adding that African roots are a beautiful and integral part of the collective identity.