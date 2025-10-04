Season Opener: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Vanya and Sonia spent their lives taking care of their aging parents. Now, with no parents to care for, Vanya and Sonia sit in their morning room drinking coffee and watching the blue heron that eats frogs in their pond, only being interrupted by their quirky psychic cleaning lady, Cassandra. Their daily lives are upheaved when their movie star sister Masha pays them a visit with her hunky young boyfriend, Spike. Masha invites them all to a costume party and forces her siblings, Spike and a neighbor named Nina to dress up as characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, by Christopher Durang, is to be presented at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center by the Wilkes University Theatre Department. The play opens at 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 and continues Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Alby Lopuhovsky is a sophomore Musical Theatre major who plays Vanya, the only brother of the three siblings. “He’s kind of subdued in his life. He has always had this inspiring want to be a playwright.”

Alby described Vanya as a peacemaker who watches the world go by around him. “He feels like it’s safer to just stay at home and he doesn’t really have the push to make the changes in his life that he should make.” Masha and Vanya’s adopted sister Sonia is played by Elena DiSciullo. DiSciullo is a junior Musical Theatre major.

“She’s much more damaged than I think she wants to let on to,” DiSciullo said on Sonia.

Similar to Vanya, she sits and watches the pond and compares herself to the wild turkeys who are “so awkward that they sleep in trees but repeatedly fall out of them,” as written by Durang.

“She doesn’t have any confidence in herself basically and just constantly doubts everything that she does” DiSciullo added.

“Masha is this ball of energy,” said Gabby Greffen who plays Masha. “She is a glamorous movie star.”

Masha certainly is glamorous, often prancing around with her heels and handbag, parading her success in front of her siblings.

“She kind of brings her own whirlwind of life into their day to day life that is a little more mundane than hers is,” the sophomore musical theatre major said.

Along with actors, stage management is a part of the rehearsal process from start to finish. First-year musical theatre major Abby Olander is one of the assistant stage managers for this production.

“We’re there to support the stage manager,” Olander said, adding that some of her duties involve tracking props, taking line notes and keeping track of attendance. “Our rehearsal is lots of fun…”The connection is something truly beautiful to watch.”

While not a complete adaptation, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike takes loose inspiration from the plays of Anton Chekhov. The siblings mention that their parents were English professors who loved Chekhov and named their children after his characters, dooming them to a childhood of ridicule and an adulthood of Chekhovian tragedy. Durang put Chekhov “into a blender” in his witty tale of regret and rivalry.

Some of the characters are named after those from Chekhov plays. Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Nina are all literary characters. Vanya and Sonia being from Uncle Vanya, Masha from Three Sisters and Nina from The Seagull. Meanwhile, the characters do not act entirely like their namesake.

“My character is named Vanya, but the playwright Chris Durang actually based the character off of himself,” said Lopuhovsky. “He wrote Vanya as his life if he didn’t have the things that pushed him to become a playwright.”