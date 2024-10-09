Colorful mural now a part of Wilkes campus

For anyone wandering Wilkes University’s campus, there is a new addition to the setting: a vibrant mural near Evans Hall.

Composed of blues, greens, oranges, pinks, whites and yellows, the design has brightened the campus atmosphere.

The mural was created and painted by Paige Edwards, a digital design and media arts alumnus from 2024. She painted the mural as an homage to Northeastern Pennsylvania and all of its beauty.

Sporting the words, “At Wilkes, I Will” the mural reminds colonels of their potential as a student on campus as well as all of the opportunities they may seize throughout their time studying at Wilkes.

“This piece was inspired by the NEPA region and the spirit of Wilkes,” said Edwards. “The color palette reflects the university brand while the flowers and waves indicate the state flower, the mountain laurel and the Susquehanna River.”

It took about four days to complete, but Edwards was able to utilize her passion to create a wonderful explosion of colors. As a graphic design specialist and street artist herself, she expressed what she loves most about art and what it means to her.

“There are so many things I love about being an artist. Not only is it fun, but it gives me a chance to leave an impact on others. I’m lucky to have found a career doing what I love.”

With both her words and art inspiring, Edwards hopes the mural “inspires others to create and find their success at Wilkes while also understanding the importance of what street art can have on the community.”

The mural is an example of success and passion intersecting in life, without sacrificing one or the other.

Make sure to stop by the mural, located near Evans Hall, to snap some pictures. Share posts with the hashtag #MuralAtWilkes to spread the beauty of Wilkes and Northeastern Pennsylvania.