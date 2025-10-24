Wyoming Area defeats Pittston Area in District II regular season finale

The Wyoming Area Warriors got the comeback victory in the annual “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry game over Pittston Area, 41-22.

Nick Ciampi won the Falcone Award, which is awarded to the game’s MVP, after he scored three touchdowns and sparked the offense after being down 15-0.

The Patriots of Pittston Area came out firing after a three and out. Brody Spindler broke free for a long run but was short of the goal line. Two plays later he went in for six, and the Patriots ran the two point conversion and led 8-0 with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

In the next series for the Patriots, Lucas LoPresto ran for a 75 yard touchdown to put Pittston Area up 15-0.

The Warriors scored before the end of the half as Ciampi ran for a touchdown from 10 yards out to make it 15-6 after a failed two point conversion attempt.

Wyoming Area forced a three and out and had the ball back to begin the second quarter. Jack Gravine ran in a hard 15 yard touchdown to make it 15-13 on the opening play of the quarter.

Spindler broke loose for a long run to set the Patriots up at the 4 yard line. Wyoming Area held them to a fourth and one, but Spindler punched it in for his second touchdown of the night to make it 22-13.

That was about it from Pittston Area as after that, Wyoming Area held the Patriots scoreless the rest of the game.

With 42 seconds left until halftime, Gravine aired one out to Luke Kopetchny to make it a 22-19 game at the break.

Ciampi scored two more times and had many great runs. Gravine found the endzone once more as the Warriors beat the Patriots for the third straight time with Pittston’s last win over the Warriors coming in 2022.

Pittston Area finishes the year 8-2 and will host Delaware Valley in the opening round of District II, 5A playoffs. Wyoming Area finishes the season 9-1 and will host Scranton Prep to open the playoffs in 3A.

On Oct. 31, Jake will travel to Valley View as the Cougars host Dallas Area in the first round of the District II, 4A playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from the John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.