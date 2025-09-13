Colonels repeat as 2025 Mayor’s Cup champions

After a two day delay due to thunderstorms, the 2025 Mayor’s Cup champions have finally been crowned.

Looking to start the season off with a win, the Wilkes University Colonels did just that in a 19-16 win to secure the cup.

The first quarter was slow, with wind and rain hindering any plays through the air. After both defenses were able to stop the run game from each side, it was King’s that eventually took the lead off a field goal to make it 3-0. Shortly after, the game was halted due to thunderstorms.

In the second quarter of play, the Colonels got on the board after a high snap forced a safety against Monarchs punter Gavin Wolfe. The Colonels scored on the next drive, with Cooper King feeding a 16 yard pass to Juju Fears to make it a 9-7 contest. King’s answered back with a TD of their own to make it a 9-9 ball game after the first half.

Later, in the third, King ran in a touchdown himself to make it a 16-9 game. Both defenses continued to dominate, with chances to score at a premium.

In the final frame, King’s tied things up at 16, when Jaelin Mims connected with Devin Duana for a 67 yard touchdown. It was 16-16 with just minutes remaining when Nick Volpone converted a 38 yard field goal to make it 19-16 Colonels.

When all was said and done, the Colonels were Mayor’s Cup Champions. Mayor George Brown presented the trophy to the winners, as well as the MVP for each team.

Linebacker Tyler Wetzel was named MVP for the Colonels while defensive tackle Michael Richino was the Monarchs’ pick. Both players had at least 10 tackles with two sacks in what proved to be a defensive thriller.