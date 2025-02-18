Update: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks Arena Football

After weeks of speculation regarding the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks’ opening season in Arena Football One (AF1), the league announced on Feb. 14 that the team’s membership in the new league was terminated.

In a press release from league CEO Jerry Kurz, it was announced that the team would not take the field in 2025.

“This is one of the hardest messages any organization has to deliver,” Kurz said. “but it is better to eliminate concerns before the season starts than during the season, as many other leagues have had happen.”

The team was set to take the field beginning in March from the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. However, ticket information and finalized schedules were not available before the termination of WBS’ membership in the AF1.

“Unfortunately, the Mavericks will not take the field this season, and we are disappointed for the fans in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton,” Commissioner Jeff Fisher said. “They are phenomenal advocates for arena football, and their passion for our sport has not gone unnoticed.”

The league will begin play on March 8, when the Orlando Predators and Southwest Kansas Storm play the league’s opening game.

The Mavericks become the second arena football team in NEPA to cease operations, this time however not even playing a single game. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Pioneers called the Mohegan Arena home from 2001 to 2009 before ceasing operations after winning two conference championships in the defunct Arena Football 2 (AF2) league.

For more information regarding the future of the Mavericks franchise, stay tuned to The Beacon for updates.