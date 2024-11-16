Male Athlete of the Week: Cameron Butka

Butka was the 197-pound champion at the season-opening Ned McGinley Invitations. He won all five of his matches with extra points victories in every match leading to the finals. Butka also reached the 100-career victory milestone.

1. Name, grade, major, sport(s), position, hometown

Cameron Butka, Senior, Biochemistry, Wrestling, 197 pounds, Scranton, Pa.

2. What has been your favorite sports memory as a Colonel?

My favorite wrestling memory was placing fourth at nationals last year.

3. What is your favorite professional sports team (any sport)?

To be honest, I don’t really have a favorite sports team… If I had to choose, it would have to be the Wilkes University Colonels Wrestling Team.

4. What is your favorite thing to do away from sports?

My favorite thing to do away from sports is go to the gym and play video games.

5. What is your favorite part of being an athlete at Wilkes?

My favorite part of being an athlete at Wilkes is being around my teammates, who are basically my second family.

6. What sports movie is your go-to for movie night?

Happy Gilmore

7. If you did not play your current sport, what sport would you have wanted to play?

If I wasn’t wrestling, I’d most likely be playing baseball. I have actually been a baseball player longer than I have been a wrestler.

8. What has been your favorite sports memory overall (middle school, club, high school, college, etc)?

My favorite sports memory of all time was winning my quarter finals match at nationals last year to become an All-American.

9. What is your favorite post-game (match) meal?

My favorite post-match meal is penne vodka with chicken.

10. How do you feel about being selected as the Athlete of the Week?

I am extremely grateful to be selected at The Beacon’s Athlete of the Week, and I take pride in representing the Wilkes University Wrestling Team.