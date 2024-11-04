Wilkes University men’s hockey fall to SUNY Geneseo in season opener

The Wilkes University men’s Hockey team had their first game against the SUNY Geneseo on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Geneseo, N.Y. This season the Colonels welcome 4 freshmen and 2 transfers.

This was a difficult game for the Colonels with an end score of 2-5. During the first period Wilkes did not score a goal. However, SUNY Geneseo did score a point.

Patrick Roginski, a junior from Minnesota, had a penalty for tripping during the first period. Roginski also had two shots on goal during the first period.

During the first period Wilkes won nine of the 23 faceoffs. Wilkes had a power play after a penalty on a Geneseo player.

After a rough first period Wilkes pulled it together during the second period. Easton Strafford is a first-year from Broomfield, Colo. He scored the first goal for Wilkes at 4 minutes and 6 seconds on the clock. Nick del Gaizo, a first-year from Basking Ridge, N.J., helped Strafford with an assist. This was Del Gaizo’s first assist of his season and Strafford’s first goal of the season.

Nick Swain is a senior from Jackson, N.J. and had a penalty during the second period for high sticking. The team had twelve shots on goal during the second period. Geneseo scored their second goal of the game during this period.

The third period was a challenge for Wilkes despite them having a goal. Their goal was outshined by three goals during the third period by the Geneseo players.

Jack Perna, a senior from Sykesville, Md., was in goal for all three periods of this tough game. Although he allowed four shots to make it into goal, he blocked 27 goals during this game.

In the middle of the third period Christopher Paige, a junior from Messena, N.Y., scored the last Wilkes goal of the game. Miles Harrington, a sophomore from McDonough, Ga. and Carter Jordan, a junior from Fort Collins, Colo. helped Paige with an assist on his goal.

At 18:18 in the third period, Wilkes decided to pull Perna from goal and during that time the Geneseo scored a point. After the other team scored, Luke Dobles, a senior from Spencerport, N.Y., received a penalty for elbowing.

Once Dobles was let out of the penalty box, the game ended with a score of 5-2.