Wilkes soccer doubleheader results

A chill surrounded the autumn afternoon as Bruggeworth Field played host to a home doubleheader for both of Wilkes University’s soccer teams. Facing off against Moravian University, the women’s team played first, with the men’s team taking the field for the second game.

For the women’s team, senior Holly Fesse scored her first goal of the season, which opened the scoring against the Greyhounds off of a corner kick from first year Elena Krajain.

Three minutes later, Moravian responded with a goal of their own to bring the score level. After a scoreless rest of the first half, the teams battled it out for possession for most of the second half as well.

However, in the 81st minute of the match, Moravian secured the go-ahead goal from a free kick from Hailey Scaff, which was the nail in the coffin for the Greyhounds. The loss brings the Colonels’ record to 3-6-2, with a record of 0-1-1 in Landmark Conference play.

Feese led the team with two shots on goal, while junior goalkeeper Amanda Lee made four saves against Moravian University.

On the other hand, the men’s team remained scoreless for most of the match, with a scoreless first half from both teams saw the score at nil-nil. For most of the second half, the match remained scoreless until a goal from Ben Scary saw the Greyhounds take the lead.

The lead stood for the remaining minutes of the match as Moravian took the win over the Colonels. A late opportunity for Sophomore Grant Gerstner was not enough to avoid defeat.

Senior Herbert Ramirez had two shots on goal, while first year goalkeeper Matthew Conti made seven saves. The Colonels’ record drops to 3-9-1, with a conference record of 0-2-0.

Up next for both teams are matches on October 9. The men’s team are back in action at Bruggeworth Field at 7 p.m. for a Landmark bout against the Rangers of Drew University. The women’s team will be away against Drew as well, with the match kicking off at 7 p.m.