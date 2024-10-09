Male Athlete of the Week: Steele Hess

Hess helped the Colonels to a 28-21 comeback victory over St. John Fisher University. In the third quarter, Hess intercepted a screen pass and rumbled 54 yards to the Cardinal two-yard line to set up a touchdown run that made the game 21-14. In the fourth quarter, the senior lineman stuffed a Cardinal running back for a six-yard loss to prevent a touchdown on 4th and Goal. In total Hess had five tackles, one for loss, and an interception.

Name, grade, major, sport(s), position, hometown:

Steele Hess, Sports Management, Football, Defensive Line, Allentown PA

What has been your favorite sports memory as a Colonel?

Being 4-0 in Homecoming games, and getting an interception

What is your favorite professional sports team (any sport)?

The Philadelphia Eagles

What is your favorite thing to do away from sports?

Hanging out with friends and family and playing Xbox

What is your favorite part of being an athlete at Wilkes?

Being able to meet people and becoming friends with a bunch of people on multiple different sports teams

What sports movie is your go-to for movie night?

“Coach Carter”

If you did not play your current sport, what sport would you have wanted to play?

Basketball

What has been your favorite sports memory overall (middle school, club, high school, college, etc)?

My favorite sports memory is getting an interception in my senior year of both high school and now college

What is your favorite post-game (match) meal?

Whatever is at the tailgates!

How do you feel about being selected as the Athlete of the Week?

I feel honored to be recognized for all the hard work I have been putting in.