Female Athlete of the Week: Kyleen McCance

McCance shot a 72 at the Wyoming Valley Country Club on Saturday afternoon, setting a program-record low score to help the Colonels defeat King’s and Marywood in a Tri-Match on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Kyleen McCance)

Name, grade, major, sport(s), position, hometown

Kyleen McCance, Sophomore, Early Childhood Education, Women’s Golf and Basketball, Hanover Township, Pa.

What has been your favorite sports memory as a Colonel?

Listening to music and dancing at practice

What is your favorite professional sports team (any sport)?

Philadelphia Eagles

What is your favorite thing to do away from sports?

Spending time with family

What is your favorite part of being an athlete at Wilkes?

The feeling of support I receive from my teammates and coaches.

What sports movie is your go-to for movie night?

“Coach Carter”

If you did not play your current sport, what sport would you have wanted to play?

Softball

What has been your favorite sports memory overall (middle school, club, high school, college, etc)?

Winning Rookie of the Year for the Landmark Conference last semester.

What is your favorite post-game (match) meal?

Taco Bell

How do you feel about being selected as the Athlete of the Week?

I feel honored and excited to see what the rest of the season brings.