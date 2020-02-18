Female Athlete of the Week: Gianna Roberts, senior basketball player

The Beacon: Female Athlete of the Week Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 Why Gianna Roberts was selected: Despite a loss on the road against Stevens, Roberts was the bright spot for the Colonels with 16 points and seven rebounds in one of her final contests as a women's basketball player.

Name: Gianna Roberts

Year: Senior

Major: Management

Minor: Sports Management

Hometown: Nanticoke, Pa.

High School: Nanticoke Area HS

Position: Forward

Driving force for your decision to come to Wilkes?

I chose Wilkes because of its business school, being able to commute and the opportunity to continue my basketball career.

Post graduation plans in terms of a career?

I’m currently in the process of applying for jobs as senior year is coming to an end. I’m hoping to land a job in the sports industry with the Penguins.

Favorite building on campus?

Marts Center.

What came first? The chicken or the egg?

The egg.

Hopes for this season as a Colonel?

With a few games left, my hopes are to finish strong as a team and to grab a few more wins to finish out my career.

When/Why did you first begin playing?

I started playing as soon as I could pick up a basketball. My older brother was playing, and I liked to follow in his footsteps.

Favorite thing to do during practice?

Five-spot shooting.

If you had to choose one thing about your program that you could improve, what would it be?

I don’t see anything to improve because the relationships that I have built over the past few years with the team is what I value the most. The ability to share so much time with these girls has been an overall great experience. I look forward to lasting relationships with my teammates long after college days are over.

Other interests or hobbies off of the court?

I love volunteering at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge and going camping with my family and friends.

Most influential person(s) in your life?

My parents.

Favorite professor?

Dr. Schmidt.

Favorite meal to eat on campus?

A grilled cheese with curly fries at Grille Works.

A quote you live your life by?

“Never let yesterday use up too much of today.” – Will Rogers

What does “Be Colonel” mean to you?

It means taking pride in being a student of Wilkes University. It means working hard and taking advantage of the education both on and off the court that has been provided to me for the past four years. It means going out into the world with lots of confidence because of the guidance I have received.

Anyone to give a shout-out to?

Always the DAWGS.

-Compiled by Kirsten Peters, Co-Sports Editor