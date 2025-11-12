Why Zohran Mamdani’s victory is important

On Nov. 4, state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a democrat, won the mayoral election in New York. Mamdani was just one part of the “the blue wave” or “blue tsunami” that hit the nation as democrats began to win more and more races.

I’m aware that Mamdani lives in an entirely different state than where this article will be published, and while I am happy that Pennsylvania retained its Democratic state supreme court majority, I want to take the time now to do something that the democratic party is often afraid to do: I’m going to criticize it.

There is a plethora of flaws that the Democratic party has, but the glaring elephant, or should I say, donkey in the room, is what occurred the Sunday following election night. On Nov. 9, eight senate democrats voted to cave to the Republicans to reopen the government. This was a controversial move because not only does it make it seem that the shutdown was pointless, but by caving to the Trump administration’s bill and demands, healthcare for Americans is going to skyrocket by the end of the year.

The aftermath of this has sent the Democratic party into a civil war of debate. In a press release from Sen. Bernie Sanders’s official website, Sanders (I-VT,) heavily criticized the senate democrats’ motion to reopen the government.

“This is a very difficult moment in American history, when working families are under attack, when the billionaire class has never had it so good, when we are moving every day toward authoritarianism under a president who wants more power for himself… to give into the Republicans despite massive opposition from the American people – would be a serious, serious mistake,” Sanders said in the press release.

This all leads into what I want to say: Not only should these eight senate Democrats be voted out during the primaries, but so should other Democrats who decide to cave in with the opposition, take money from AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and simply not use their power to progress this country for the working people.

They should not only be ashamed of themselves, but they should not be allowed to run for their designated party in the first place. Change must happen in American politics not only within the Democratic party but in American politics as a whole. This is where Zohran Mamdani comes in.

Mamdani is everything that American politics needs right now. He’s young, he’s a democratic socialist fighting for the working class, not taking AIPAC money or other money from other genocide-dealing countries and he has the people on his side.

Mamdani’s campaign worked while Harris’ failed. I’ve seen several comparisons to their campaigns since both became heavily involved with social media. However, the biggest difference between Mamdani’s campaign and Harris’ campaign is that Mamdani has action to back up his desired policies, Harris did not. Sure, she had the “Kamala is BRAT” and had social media in the palm of her hands, with her policies of lowering taxes for those earning less than $400,000 a year.

However, she was too scared to be truly progressive, to take a stand the way Mamdani is taking a stand which is why she lost.

It’s even funnier to see that Democrats are claiming to have been behind Mamdani’s win when they didn’t want to back him up during his mayoral campaign at the start because they were too afraid of his progressive policies.

Per Mamdani’s website, I’ll list off a few policies just to see what made Democrats and Republicans so up in arms about the new mayoral elect. Mamdani plans to tax the rich by raising the corporate tax rate to match New Jersey’s 11.5%. This will be used to tax the wealthy 1% in NY, specifically those earning above $1 million annually. He also plans on implementing free childcare for New York families with children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old, as well as bringing up wages for childcare workers. Finally, one of the most notable policies Mamdani wants to implement is making buses free to ride. This would not only save New Yorkers time to get to where they need but it would also save them money.

“One in five New Yorkers struggle to afford the fare. Free buses would create nearly $1.5 billion in benefits via faster, more reliable service and saved fare money.” This information was taken by economist Charles Komanoff, an architect for NY’s congestion pricing program that Mamdani posted onto his Instagram and campaign website.

I could continue to go on and on about Mamdani’s policies and what makes him the beacon of hope that American politics direly needs. However, I am also a pessimist, and I do have my worries. We’ve seen time and again politicians who portrayed themselves as the people’s choice, or the people’s politicians but end up screwing the working class over and sided with the billionaires. I’m looking at you, John Fetterman.

Despite these worries, I want to have hope that Mamdani won’t repeat those same mistakes because he has criticized both parties heavily, and those who were apprehensive of his democratic socialist beliefs.

“There are many who say that a democratic socialist vision of governance for New York is impossible. To them, I say: We need look only at our past for proof of how socialism can shape our future,” Mamdani said in a video posted on his Instagram.

Mamdani has bested against the elite in America during his campaign, winning the mayoral election despite the efforts of billionaires pouring billions of dollars into Cuomo’s campaign. Working class New Yorker’s voices were heard in the polls and democratic socialism is booming like never before. The people won.

If that’s not at least a slight glimmer of hope for American politics, then I don’t know what is.