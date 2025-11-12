Japan’s media takeover in the United States

I had quite the eventful “Halloweekend.” I went to a party with my friends, I saw my favorite artist in concert, and most importantly, “Godzilla Minus Zero” was announced.

“Godzilla Minus Zero” is the long awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed “Godzilla Minus One” which was released in the United States on Dec. 1, 2023.

“Minus One” is my favorite movie of all time. It’s a movie I can truly watch an unlimited amount of time. I love it so much in fact, that I got it tattooed on my body, so as you can imagine I am pretty excited for the sequel.

One of the main reasons we’re getting the sequel is due to how well the movie did in Western markets. The film became the most successful Japanese Godzilla film in North America and won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards, the first in the franchise to do so. The film’s popularity in the United States gave Toho the confidence to go all in on the “Godzilla” franchise in the West, igniting a new era for the franchise.

Toho isn’t the only company focusing on the Western world. It seems like most major Japanese media companies are doubling down on their efforts to reach Western audiences.

Tsuburaya the company behind “Ultraman,” has been spending the last three or so years bringing the character over, everything from creating an entirely new animated movie for Netflix to doing live shows.

There’s also the endless supply of anime that makes its way over here. “Crunchyroll” has been leading the charge on both the small and big screens. There has been at least one Japanese animated production in the theater since the start of the year, let that be a rerelease of a classic or an entirely new film.

Even the publishing side of things have seen a change. “Viz Media” has been translating an unprecedented number of manga. Once again it has been a mix of old and new releases.

It doesn’t end with manga, however. Traditional books and light novels have also been doing well here. “The Tatami Time Machine Blues” by Tomihiko Morimi and “Strange House” by Uketsu became “Booktok” hits.

I can sit here and list Japan’s many successful business endeavors in the West all day. Sanrio characters are everywhere you look; toy manufacturer Tamashii Nations has a store in Time Square; Nintendo”just had the biggest console launch ever; and what I believe to be the funniest is One Piece having a themed night at the Lakers Stadium.

The United States has always had a love for Japanese media; we all know that to be true. Anime and manga have been getting dubs for years. Pretty much every Godzilla movie has been released here, and Nintendo and other publishers have been releasing their stuff here since the 80s.

With that being said there has obviously been a rise in interest. Everywhere you go there’s something Japanese.

I believe that there’s one main reason for this. One of the obvious ones being that we had a whole generation of young people grow up watching Toonami and other programs. The 90s and early 2000s saw a massive influx of anime, such as Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon.

We are used to Japanese culture.

Japanese companies know that they have an audience in the West so they’re expanding their business endeavors here. Even companies that were once against it, like Toei, are now showing interest in the West.

Not to make it sound like a grand plot, but the seeds were planted long ago. We are really the first generation to have grown up on foreign media, even if we didn’t originally realize that it was from a different country.

I am of course not complaining about any of this. I myself am a dirty weeb. However, I do think that it’s extremely interesting.

Besides the occasional movie or translated book many foreign products rarely make a splash here. Japanese projects are constantly breaking records; there’s even some examples of them doing better in the West, such as with Godzilla Minus One. The film actually earned more money at the domestic office than it did in the international market.

It goes beyond just whatever is shiny and new at this point. We’re getting obscure manga from the 70s and 80s released. There’s a clear audience for Japanese culture and history.

Personally, I would love to see more foreign productions released in the States. We recently saw the release of Flow, which was done by a French studio. The film has made quite the name for itself, even winning this year’s Oscar for Best Animated Picture.

I hope going forward we can see more non-Japanese productions succeed over here. If you’re interested, I personally recommend you check out Ernest & Celestine, another movie created by a French studio. As well as the Korean book Bad Girls, by Camila Sosa.