Is November too early for Christmas music?

When midnight arrived on Nov. 1, some people transitioned from the spooky season and immediately hopped into the cheery holiday spirit.

This jump into the Christmas season involves a lot of people putting away their Halloween decorations and replacing them with Christmas decorations, trees, and of course, playing Christmas music.

The popularity of playing Christmas music right after Halloween into early November sparked due to memes on social media such as the “me on Halloween vs me on Nov. 1,” where a character is decorated with Halloween regalia on the Halloween side of the image and on the November side, that same character may be donning a Santa hat and other Christmas decor.

However, this meme and the rise of playing Christmas music in November became even more popular once Mariah Carey noticed the memes of her “thawing out” in November.

Carey has posted numerous memes of herself breaking out of an icy structure through her singing voice and breaking into her Christmas song, “All I want for Christmas is You.”

Of course, there’s much debate between whether or not November is too early to play Christmas music since there’s still Thanksgiving to celebrate and Christmas isn’t until December. People simply get annoyed by the “Disney Adults” of Christmas, meaning those who make celebrating Christmas their whole personality.

However, people who are in favor of playing Christmas music right when November begins claim they’re getting a headstart into the holiday spirit.

Overall, it just makes them happy.

On public radio, stations typically begin to air Christmas music either after Thanksgiving or in December.

Playing Christmas music after Thanksgiving makes sense because after Thanksgiving, most people who celebrate Christmas begin – or continue – their Christmas shopping on Black Friday, and what better a way to motivate yourself through the annual corporate capitalism Olympics than to have Christmas music on to remind you why you’re out shopping in the first place?

To me, playing Christmas music right as November starts is annoying because not only did we just move on from Halloween but jumping right into Christmas after that just seems way too soon. Also, it simply gets annoying because Christmas music is played over and over and over again throughout December so it’s not like you’re never going to hear it.

Also, this is speaking from personal experience, as someone who worked in retail and listened to Christmas music endlessly over an eight-hour shift, it’s not fun having to be forced to listen to it by loved ones at home all over again.

At the end of day, don’t let my Grinch-like takes sway you from listening to Christmas music. Just don’t be annoying about listening to Christmas music, and don’t make it a point to play it in front of people who don’t want to listen to it.