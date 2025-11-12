A review of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein”

“I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.” – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

This tragic quote was spoken by the Creature in Mary Shelley’s original novelization of Frankenstein and paraphrased in Guillermo Del Toro’s film adaptation that debuted on Netflix on Nov. 7. The film also received a limited theatrical release on Oct. 17.

This quote and several other poetic statements said in Shelley’s tragic gothic masterpiece summarize the key themes and ideas of the novel, themes such as the merciless nature of life and death as well as the war between logic and emotions leading Victor Frankenstein into creating his monster. All of these elements are acknowledged and displayed eloquently by one of film’s greatest directors, Guillermo Del Toro.

Del Toro is one of my favorite directors, making such masterpieces of film such as Crimson Peak and Nightmare Alley. When I saw that he was making an adaptation of Frankenstein, which just so happens to be one of my favorite novels, my excitement was through the roof.

Were my expectations met with this adaptation of the classic novel?

If anything, they were surpassed.

Del Toro’s direction and script perfectly encapsulates what Shelley envisioned in her novel. Del Toro’s previous films have pontificated over the monstrous side of mankind therefore, making him the perfect filmmaker to helm this project.

The filmmaking is breathtaking with some of the most beautiful cinematography I’ve seen in film all year. Del Toro’s camera work is fascinating. For example, Del Toro creeps and lingers over Victor in some scenes in his laboratory to reflect his meticulous obsession with his creation.

The script, as mentioned, is amazing even with the liberties Del Toro takes with Shelley’s novel. The changes make sense for Del Toro’s more intimate and character-focused version of the story particularly between Victor, The Creature and Elizabeth. I believe that this change elevates the film since it offers something new to the table while also staying true to Shelley’s thematic intentions.

However, the script can only be elevated on screen through its actors and the main players: Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi tear the house, or in this case the castle, down.

Oscar Isaac perfectly captures the obsessive and narcissistic nature of Victor Frankenstein. Isaac’s line delivery and motions are what I imagine Victor’s actions to be in the novel. Like, it’s Oscar Isaac. He’s perfect in everything.

Jacob Elordi stole the show for me because this was the first feature I’ve seen him in, and I was skeptical to see his portrayal of the Creature but he was phenomenal. Elordi embodies the Creature effortlessly from his gravelly voice and intimidating figure but also, and more importantly, displays his intelligence and desire to be accepted as a person.

To me, the most important aspect to Frankenstein is how they portray the Creature’s character, and Del Toro did this perfectly.

It’s nice to see that cinema in the modern age finally has a Frankenstein adaptation that is faithful to the novel. No disrespect to the Universal adaptation from 1931, but I just prefer the more nuanced and complex versions of the Creature and Victor.

I highly recommend checking this out if you’re into gothic horror or a fan of the novel.