The Icebox presents One Punch Man’s hilarious situation

​​A man wanted to become a hero for fun, so he trained so hard that he lost all of his hair. Now, he is so strong that he can defeat any enemy with just one punch. While that may sound incredibly convenient, it leads the hero into a pit of depression at the realization that he will never experience the thrill of combat again.

Saitama, a former salaryman, has gotten thrown into the most absurd business over the years, ranging from bratty martial arts students to galaxy-level threats. If you haven’t watched the One Punch Man anime, I highly recommend that you give it a try. The anime shows some of Saitama’s daily activities as conflicts in the background grow increasingly more important. It is fun to see how the “Caped Baldy” deals with the increasing absurdity around him and the stark contrast between hard-working heroes and his own effortlessness in combat.

The anime is also very comedic and parodies a lot of concepts from other existing anime, such as the Colossal Titan from Attack on Titan and a parody version of the Kamen Rider called “Mumen Rider.” The original characters in this anime are also very stylish, like Garou the Hero Hunter and Genos the cyborg.

After many years, the third season of One Punch Man is finally airing worldwide, leaving previously starved fans something to look forward to. However, I am here today to talk about the situation with the manga, which is extraordinarily hilarious. One Punch Man was the first manga that I picked up and the first one that I bought physical Japanese copies for. It is an incredibly good read with plenty of amazing artwork and funny bits, so I highly recommend it after you catch up with the anime.

Originally, the series was written as a very unserious webcomic by writer ONE, who has also written Mob Psycho 100, another very good series that has aged well. ONE’s version of One Punch Man started as a hobbyist-project of sorts, until it gained traction. Eventually, Yusuke Murata, a talented animator and artist, came into contact with ONE, where the two agreed to serialize the webcomic and have Murata adapt it into a manga. The reasoning behind this was mostly about money, since ONE doesn’t really care that much about how accurately his work is portrayed through adaptation.

I think what is great about ONE is that he is very much like Saitama in a way. He doesn’t need credit for things because he is just trying to have fun. Of course, that doesn’t mean he does not deserve recognition for his work. If you don’t like manga, maybe give ONE’s original webcomic a try instead. His style adds a significant amount of humor.

Anyway, the current situation with the manga is quite funny. First, ONE and Murata both disappeared off the face of the planet for a whole year. Some people thought that maybe ONE called it quits and that Murata got fired and was too embarrassed to admit it. Others speculated that the two may have died or both escaped to a private island with the little profit that they made.

In actuality, ONE produced a significantly less number of webcomic chapters and Murata was busy with other things. Over the past year, One Punch Man fans have pretty much been deprived of any new material.

That is until recently when Murata finally released a set of chapters. That may sound great, but the situation is actually worse from here. You see, the most recent arc in One Punch Man focuses on ninjas such as Flashy Flash and Sonic. This arc has been re-written and re-released not once but twice! The new batch of chapters was actually just another re-write of the arc that fans already waited an incredibly long time for.

The first rendition involved the introduction of the ninja village and its elite members. All of them have redundant names and there were at least two dozen of them being introduced at once. At the same time, Flashy Flash and Speed-O-Sound Sonic project their rivalry and duel each other. Then, a character who is possessed by God, a villain in this universe, shows up. His name is Void and he is the old friend of S-Class hero, Blast. The two of them duel until Void is defeated, then the arc abruptly ends.

The second rendition skips the introductions of the ninja and goes straight into the fight, where this time Sonic and Flash almost die and the Void story is put on hold. Meanwhile, a new organization of heroes is introduced in a similar fashion to the first rendition of the arc.

Finally, the latest re-write goes back and includes the stupidly long introduction to the ninja, then turns the Void into a cakewalk after Saitama slaps him into the pavement. As a result, the ninja start to revere Saitama and ask him to be their leader, which makes no sense at all but at the same time it’s perfect. Once again, the Neo-Heroes organization is introduced in the exact same way as before.

It seems that this third batch of chapters might be the final product, since serialization of the manga is continuing after the anime started to release again. I think this whole situation is a result of Murata and ONE working with animation teams to ensure their work was adapted as it should be. Sometimes writers mess around with the manga so that the anime has time to catch up a little bit.

The best part about this situation is that fans who have stuck around for a long time know completely well that the latest arc has been re-written. The knowledge behind some of the changes really adds to the humor. For example, Void goes from being a very dangerous threat that fights Blast, one of the strongest heroes, to a villain of the week that literally gets smacked into the pavement by Saitama.

On the bright side, the anime will likely popularize One Punch Man to an encouraging level for the writers and producers. Although, many anime-only fans are not aware that the infamous Saitama vs Garou fight is still not going to be adapted. This could be a strategic move by the producers, but I think it’s more likely that it has to do with the pacing. There is still a little bit of development to be done by Garou. If you are keeping up with the anime, you will soon learn why Garou is such a great villain.

At the end of the day, do I still recommend this manga? Absolutely. Despite waiting so long, it was absolutely worth it to me. It still remains my favorite manga to this day, and will always hold a special place in my heart. Think of it as both comedic relief and the shattering of barriers by taking advantage of tropes and elements of parody.

Did you know that this is the longest edition of the Icebox to date? Well, see you in the next one. Keep it cool, but don’t go bald!