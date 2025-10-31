A review of “Home for Christmas” by NSYNC

It may be October…but it is never too early for a Christmas album! Christmas music is one of my favorites and I am so excited to listen to this album. I have listened to certain songs from this one but never as a full collective. This week we are diving into one of the most iconic Christmas albums, NSYNC Home for Christmas. I haven’t listened to this album fully in a while so I am excited to dive back into it! Here are my track by track thoughts on one of my favorite Christmas albums.

“Home for Christmas”: 9/10

This track is one that I revisit quite often. It is one of my favorites and I believe my top 3 NSYNC title tracks. I am in love with the melody in this track. It is insanely catchy and makes it easily repeatable. Their five part harmonies are amazing as always and I love how we can hear each member of the band clearly. Justin and JC’s vocals were obviously amazing like always. The key change at the end really ties the song together and it is my favorite part. Great opening track and it gets you really excited to listen to the rest of the album.

“Under My Tree”: 10/10

My very first time listening to this album, this one immediately became one of my favorites. I fell in love with NSYNC on more of a R&B style type production and wanted more. The melody of this song is probably one of my favorite NSYNC melodies and probably one of my favorite beats they’ve used. It goes with the first track with the same R&B feel and I am in love. This song is constantly repeated all year round and is probably in my top 3 for favorite christmas songs.

“I Never Knew The Meaning of Christmas”: 9/10

Another really really good song. This one grew on me a little bit later but after it did it became a top 5 track for me. I am still loving the R&B style they took with the album, compared to the album before this it is something different and I love them with this sound. The melody is another favorite of mine and it is very catchy. Vocals are 10/10 like always and it is such a good and strong track

“Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”: 10/10

Iconic. That’s it.

This is such a good Christmas song and really gets you in the holiday spirit. I play this song year round just because it makes me so happy and gets me pumped. It is very very catchy and one of the best Christmas songs in my opinion.

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”: 6/10

This one is a cover to a very popular Christmas song and I think they did really well. They put their NSYNC sound on it while still sticking to the R&B sound that this album is giving. It isn’t a song that I personally revisit often but it isn’t a bad song at all. JCs vocals are my favorite part of the song as well. Not much thought on this one, it’s a classic song that they did really well with.

“I Guess It’s Christmas Time”: 6/10

I love a good Chris Kirkpatrick solo! This one I don’t remember listening to so this one is definitely a first impression. The beat change from the first verse and chorus to the second verse is probably my favorite part. I don’t see myself going back to this often but, it does seem like a song that will get stuck in my head. Nothing too much to say about this one, I love how it is cohesive to other songs because I love a good cohesive album. So far the songs sound like they belong in an album together rather than just singles compiled into one.

“All I Want Is You (This Christmas): 8/10

Hooray for another Chris solo! At first I didn’t think I was going to like this song but then the chorus came and It is something I can definitely see myself repeating. The production is very slightly different from the other tracks but it still works. The melody in the chorus is my favorite and I am very surprised how much I actually like this song. The beginning got me a little bit but as the song went on it is something that I do thoroughly enjoy.

“The First Noel”: 4/10

Eh, not my favorite and honestly maybe the only skip on this album. I like the production of it but it’s just not a song I can see myself listening to. It is another cover and I do think they did well, I just don’t see myself listening to this song often.

9: “In Love on Christmas”: 10/10

Immediate Boyz II Men vibes with this one. I can honestly say NSYNC does R&B so well and I think I prefer them with this type of sound rather than Pop…oops. It is a very catchy song and I love the production on this one. The melody in the chorus? Absolutely. THE BRIDGE? I am shook. The vocals… SO GOOD and I love everything about this track. This song is amazing and I am obsessed. This one will definitely be on repeat this holiday season.

“Its Christmas”: 9/10

I absolutely love when the other guys get solos. Joey opened the song and I love it. I really do love that this album is highlighting the guys other than JC and Justin since we don’t hear them have solos that often. This one is another favorite and it is easily repeatable. To be specific, the last lyric of the chorus may be my favorite part of the whole song. The key change was perfect

“O Holy Night”: 9/10

Another cover of a popular holiday song and the fact that they did it as an acapella is the only reason why it is getting a 9/10. I love when NSYNC does acapella because it really showcases their five part harmony, it is what truly makes NSYNC, NSYNC. Other than that I do not see myself revisiting this one, but, it is a beautiful song and rendition.

“Love’s in Our Hearts on Christmas Day”: 9/10

This one is more of a slower vibe and I love it. The vocals are definitely a highlight for this one and I am loving JC on this one a lot. In the beginning the production was giving very eerie vibes but I loved it. It is slightly different from the other tracks but it still works. Nothing much else to say other than a really really solid track.

13: “The Only Gift”: 20/10

GOOD. I may be dramatic with the ranking but the song truly deserves it. It is probably my favorite song on the album and one of the first ones I fell in love with when I skipped around this album for the first time. I love that Lance got a solo and was highlighted. The key change on this song is my favorite and just ends the song on such a good note. One of my favorite NSYNC songs of all time and gets repeated all year round. “Kiss Me at Midnight”: 10/10

Such a fun and cute song! I think this was the perfect song to end the album with. This song did go back to NSYNCs regular pop sound but it still works with the other songs. It is extremely catchy and does get played all year round. The key change is my probably favorite song. This one makes you want to get up and dance and I love it!

Overall, I’d give this album a solid 10/10. It is such a strong and solid Christmas album and I love it. There are two deluxe tracks that I did not include “I Don’t Wanna Spend One More Christmas Without You” and “You Don’t Have to Be Alone” which both get 10s. I always say I wish they used this exact production on a regular album because I love R&B NSYNC. I also love how all of the band members are highlighted on this album because other than Justin and JC, the other 3 don’t get solos often so I did enjoy that. It is definitely one of my favorite Christmas albums and deserves so much more credit.