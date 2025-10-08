I Really Miss the Muppets

I have a very special relationship with the Muppets. I have been a long time fan of their work. Their movies, shows, music, and pretty much everything involving them.

I don’t know what it is but I always get hit by an overwhelming feeling of joy whenever I see them. Maybe it’s their voices, maybe it’s their designs, whatever the case may be, I always enjoy my time with them. This is why it pains me to see the current state of the franchise.

Currently, the Muppets series is in a less-than-ideal position. Very little content is being released, when content is released, it isn’t being promoted, and said content tends to be exclusive and shoved onto” Disney Plus.”

Now, you may be asking yourself a few questions. “Why is this important?” “How would you fix this?” “Why is this happening?” “Who’s your favorite character?”

Allow me to answer all of these and more.

Let's start at the beginning, the Muppets as we know them today made their first official appearance in 1976 when "The Muppets Show" premiered on ITV. The show was unique due to it being presented as a variety show, featuring recurring sketches and musical numbers interspersed with ongoing plotlines with running gags taking place backstage and in other areas of the venue.

The show was unlike anything else on TV. It was funny, had a wide cast of colorful cast members, and was made entirely with practical effects. You could tell that the creatives behind the show put their hearts and souls into the project.

Due to the show’s unique format it quickly became popular with viewers of all ages. The show hosted a large number of guest stars, such as Elton John, Johnny Cash, Julie Andrews, and the entire cast of the first “Star Wars” movie.

The show would eventually spin off many different projects, with 1979’s “The Muppet Movie,” being the most well known. A number of specials would also be created, “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “Muppet Treasure Island,” and many others.

It’s difficult to put into words just how big the Muppets got. I’ve only scratched the surface of what the franchise has to offer, there’s also television shows, merchandise, albums, books, magazines, theme park rides, and so much more. The Muppet iceberg runs deep.

So, what happened? How did the Muppets lose their cultural standing?

It all started in 2004, when Disney brought the rights to the Muppets for $75 million. Jim Henson had begun the negotiations with Disney before he died. He felt that having the Muppets be part of the Disney family would be beneficial for everyone, as Disney would be able to bring the Muppets to TV and films better than his family could on their own.

Disney took good care of the Muppets for a little while, giving us multiple new specials, as well as two really great feature length movies. However, as they have done with most of the franchises I love, Disney would eventually screw it up.

The well ran dry. Less and less content was being produced. Outside of the occasional Disney Plus production, we had nothing. The Muppets became a luxury.

I’m not the first person to be disappointed with the current order of things, and nor will I be the last. The Muppets deserve better than the fate they’ve been given. Which is why I’m going to list some of the ways in which they could bring back the franchise.

First, put the Muppets in more established stores. In the same vein as previously mentioned “Muppets Christmas Carol,” insert the Muppets into as many stories as possible. “The Great Gatsby,” “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Godzilla,” “Saw.” You can slide the Muppets into any situation and have it be enjoyable.

Next, bring back the “Muppet Show” in full force. There’s word that we’re getting an anniversary style revival next year with Sabrina Carpenter, and while I am excited, I am for that, I want them to go all in. I want a weekly “SNL” style show. Skits, musical numbers, special guests, go all out. Also have it actually air on network television, no reason to keep it locked behind a streaming service.

Lastly, just release content regularly. A special here and there, maybe a season of a show, a movie every two or three years. Just something. The Muppets have such a wide appeal, I promise that it will attract regular viewers.

The Muppets are great because they balance absurdist, self-referential humor, with underlying humanism and relatable characters, making them appealing to both kids and adults. It’s truly a franchise for everyone. The more Muppets content there is, the happier the world is.

Also, Gonzo is my favorite, give him his own movie.